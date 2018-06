VTV Vanguard Value ETF

VTV FACTSET ANALYTICS INSIGHTWhen it comes to all-in costs and liquidity, VTV is among the leaders in the large-cap-value segment. Holdings reach beyond just large-caps by our yardstick, including a portion of midcap equities. To determine value, VTV's index uses P/B, forward P/E, historic P/E, dividend-to-price and sales-to-price ratios. (VTV switched to a CRSP index in 2013, but it still offers excellent exposure relative to our MSCI benchmark). On fees, VTV is among the cheapest in its segment; tracking is strong as well. It has excellent liquidity with hefty volumes and extremely tight spreads. The only downside to this fund is the lack of transparency common to all Vanguard funds—holdings are disclosed monthly with a roughly two- week lag.