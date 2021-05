Получаем дивиденды

Додано: Сер 28 кві, 2021 14:29

As approved by the shareholders at the AGM held on 28 April, the Company announces a distribution of an annual dividend for 2020 to the Company's shareholders. The annual dividend of US$0.2803 per share (total amount of the interim dividend being US$ 30 million) will be paid on 13 May 2021 (the "dividend payment date") to the Company's shareholders whose name is entered in its register of members as of 07 May 2021 (the "dividend record date").

Екс Дейт 6 травня, я так розумію, на ЛСЕ.

На УБ 8 травня.