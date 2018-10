President Donald Trump delivered some of his most pointed attacks yet on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday, calling the central bank the “biggest risk” to the U.S. economy.. . In an Oval Office interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said Powell “almost looks like he’s happy raising interest rates.”. . . . “Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates,” Trump said. Asked if he regrets appointing Powell, he said it was “too early to tell, but maybe.”. . Trump said he didn’t know under what circumstances he might attempt to remove the Fed chairman but added: “I’m very unhappy with the Fed because Obama had zero interest rates.”. . The president’s comments came amid another volatile day for the stock market. A couple of weeks ago, when the three major equity market indexes dropped more than 3 percent in a day, Trump said the Fed had “gone crazy.”