Washington, D.C.– The Bipartisan Policy Center’s analysis of the February 9 federal debt limit suspension, part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, indicates that the debt limit will ultimately be reinstated at close to $22 trillion when the suspension expires on March 1, 2019. That new level will be more than $1 trillion higher than the prior debt limit before the suspension was signed into law, according to BPC’s projections.