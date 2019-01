No doubt trumpet or someone else from the white house will have to say something everyday to stop markets from tanking.... then the public and markets will slowly get managed to a no deal, before the beginning of march to stop a panic run on the markets.... that's what they do .... that's why we stand here today with tarrifs and no deals bieng done with markets still high ...its called conditioning.... people go into zombie mode.... eventually that strategy will fail once inflation explodes or profits fall... then the masses wake up.... pretty simple really!