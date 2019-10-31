Форуми / Банківські метали та

наблюдательный написав: hxbbgaf написав: наблюдательный написав: драгоценные металлы в одни в руки в количестве, превышающем €15,000

Это еще с 2011-го года статья?

Сейчас требования стали ещё жестче.

Например в Англии. Если вы пришли с наличкой.



Cash at our Trade Counter



Pay cash in at our Trade Counter up to the value of £5,000. Payment in cash is only accepted if the customer has provided acceptable ID to our counter staff, including photo ID (passport or driving

license) and a separate proof of address document (bank statement, utility bill etc) from within

the last 3 months.



Unfortunately we can no longer offer Cash at Barclays as a payment method. As of July 1st the

banking group are ceasing to facilitate such payments.



Please note: This sum is per household, not per person. The £5,000 limit is for a period of 12

months following the first cash purchase and not per transaction.



Customers arriving together to place separate orders at our Trade Counter cannot be served. For example, if John and Jim come together both wanting to spend £5,000 in cash each then we would not be able to serve them, whether they were married, friends, or neighbours . If they came together but just John was ordering then this would be fine.



These regulations are in order to comply with HM Revenues & Customs anti-money-laundering guidelines. Orders over this limit will be cancelled , and certified ID is requested to process all orders over £1,000 and for all refunds. ID documents will be requested if we cannot verify your identity. Сейчас требования стали ещё жестче.Например в Англии. Если вы пришли с наличкой.Pay cash in at our Trade Counter up to the value of £5,000. Payment in cash is only accepted if the customer has provided acceptable ID to our counter staff, including photo ID (passport or drivinglicense) and a separate proof of address document (bank statement, utility bill etc) from withinthe last 3 months.Unfortunately we can no longer offer Cash at Barclays as a payment method. As of July 1st thebanking group are ceasing to facilitate such payments.Please note: This sum is per household, not per person. The £5,000 limit is for a period of 12months following the first cash purchase and not per transaction.Customers arriving together to place separate orders at our Trade Counter cannot be served. For example, if John and Jim come together both wanting to spend £5,000 in cash each then we would not be able to serve them, whether they were married, friends, or neighbours . If they came together but just John was ordering then this would be fine.These regulations are in order to comply with HM Revenues & Customs anti-money-laundering guidelines. Orders over this limit will be cancelled , and certified ID is requested to process all orders over £1,000 and for all refunds. ID documents will be requested if we cannot verify your identity.

Коммента с этой цитатой уже нет )))

