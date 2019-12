Додано: Пон 02 гру, 2019 22:30

Вслед за поляками в Словакии призвали вернуть ихнее золото из Англии.

As Bloomberg reports, former Slovak Premier Robert Fico, whose odds of returning to power are rising quickly, urged parliament to compel the central bank into repatriating the nation's gold stocks, which are currently stored in the U.K..



А сербы уже начали тариться:



Additionally, Serbia’s strongman leader Aleksandar Vucic took note, ordering the central bank to boost reserves and prompting the purchase of nine tons in October.

Vucic said last week that more should be bought because “we see in which direction the crisis in the world is moving.”