Додано: Сер 12 лют, 2020 19:50

Jewelry makers are also feeling the pain. The Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers’ Association has flagged that operating efficiency at Chinese factories might only be at about 20% to 30% as some workers might still stay at home, and expressed concerns that orders from retailers on the mainland may drop. Retailers’ sales volumes of gold jewelry may plunge 70% in the first quarter, from the same period a year ago, said Chairman Benny Do.“In my 40 years in the jewelry industry, I have never seen the entire Chinese market ground to a halt like now,” said Do.