#<1 ... 2072207320742075 Додано: Пон 16 бер, 2020 18:47 Я поэтому и написал, что американские страховщики. Это долго описывать здесь: у них беспрецендентные преимущества, тк имея под боком источник эмиссии, они могут себе позволить очень низкую себестоимость страховки, тк не обязаны иметь резервное покрытие (его им обеспечат при необходимости). У остальных таких преимуществ нет. Рынок страховых услуг намного шире и глубже, чем может казаться со стороны. Я думаю, что создание зоны евро во многом было обусловлено и проирышным положением европейских страховщиков во времена гегемонии доллара. Все сказанное - имхо, я не специалист по этой теме.



Вспомните как застраховали башни близнецы перед катастрофой. Подобных случаев было больше))



Я, кстати, не уверен что во всех случаях страховку обязательно оформляют до происшествия))))))

Я думаю, что создание зоны евро во многом было обусловлено и проирышным положением европейских страховщиков во времена гегемонии доллара. Все сказанное - имхо, я не специалист по этой теме.

Я только привёл мнение известного инвестора, управляющего активами

в $160 млрд.(второй Баффет). У него довольно тревожное мнение в отношении страховых компаний. Ну то таке...

Собственно на сегодня уже сформирован финансовый ударный кулак по кризису.

ФРС - 700млрд. МВФ - 1 трлн. 8 банков США - 900 млрд.

Итого 2,6 трлн. Сумма довольно внушительная.

Я только привёл мнение известного инвестора, управляющего активами в $160 млрд.(второй Баффет). У него довольно тревожное мнение в отношении страховых компаний. Ну то таке...

Собственно на сегодня уже сформирован финансовый ударный кулак по кризису. ФРС - 700млрд. МВФ - 1 трлн. 8 банков США - 900 млрд. Итого 2,6 трлн. Сумма довольно внушительная.

Если они в ближайшее время не задавят панические распродажи и не успокоят рынки, тогда очевидно перейдут к последнему действию марлезонского балета.

Я понял. Значит бесплатная акция у них закончилась.

Люди такого уровня прямолинейно ничего не говорят, но их намеки понять можно... Если интересно, то тут часть его статьи:



....Long-term interest rates hitting the hard 0% floor means that virtually all asset classes go down because the positive effects of interest rates falling won’t exist (at least not much). Hitting this 0% floor also means that virtually all the reserve country central banks’ interest rate stimulation tools (including cutting rates and yield curve guidance) won’t work. The printing of money and buying of debt assets that central banks are now allowed to buy almost certainly won’t work much (because bonds can’t be pushed much higher and they are also less likely to be sold to buy other assets of entities that are in financial trouble). Further, with this hard 0% interest rate floor, real interest rates will likely rise because there will be disinflation or deflation resulting from lower oil and other commodity prices, economic weakness, and more credit problems. If that plays out in the typical way, rising credit spreads will raise debt service payments to weaker credits at the same time as credit lending shrinks, which will intensify the credit tightening, deflationary pressures, and negative growth forces. God help those countries that have these things and a rising currency, too.



I am trying to imagine how this will play out. To do that, I (with my great team) are taking existing market prices and visualizing what will happen if things stay exactly where they are. For example, I think about pension funds and insurance companies and others that have long-term liabilities that are funded with these equity and equity-like assets. I do the mark-to-market accounting of what this situation will be like for them by taking the present value of liabilities and looking at the expected returns of the assets that they have to fund their liabilities. They will come up short. I imagine what they will have to do—i.e., sell assets to make payments. I think about oil producers (countries and companies), see that their expenses are much greater than their revenues, and imagine what they will have to do—i.e., slash spending and sell assets. I imagine many others in similar circumstances and what that will mean for economic activity and market prices, and that’s seriously worrisome. These are only a couple of things that I’m thinking about and I’m sure what I’m thinking about is only a small percentage of the financial disruptions that will happen. Remember that most investors and businesses are long (i.e. holding assets hoping that they will go up in price) on a leveraged basis (financed with debt) so that the declines in asset prices that we are seeing will have even bigger financial effects than the unlevered price declines that we are seeing.



Contrary to popular thinking, the markets will have a bigger effect on the economy than the economy will have on the markets. For that reason, calculating who is in what positions and figuring out what they will need to do because they are in those positions (e.g., cut expenses, sell assets, etc.) is most important. That’s what we are struggling hard to do and are doing inadequately.



Я понял. Значит бесплатная акция у них закончилась. Люди такого уровня прямолинейно ничего не говорят, но их намеки понять можно... Если интересно, то тут часть его статьи:

....Long-term interest rates hitting the hard 0% floor means that virtually all asset classes go down because the positive effects of interest rates falling won't exist (at least not much). Hitting this 0% floor also means that virtually all the reserve country central banks' interest rate stimulation tools (including cutting rates and yield curve guidance) won't work. The printing of money and buying of debt assets that central banks are now allowed to buy almost certainly won't work much (because bonds can't be pushed much higher and they are also less likely to be sold to buy other assets of entities that are in financial trouble). Further, with this hard 0% interest rate floor, real interest rates will likely rise because there will be disinflation or deflation resulting from lower oil and other commodity prices, economic weakness, and more credit problems. If that plays out in the typical way, rising credit spreads will raise debt service payments to weaker credits at the same time as credit lending shrinks, which will intensify the credit tightening, deflationary pressures, and negative growth forces. God help those countries that have these things and a rising currency, too.

I am trying to imagine how this will play out. To do that, I (with my great team) are taking existing market prices and visualizing what will happen if things stay exactly where they are. For example, I think about pension funds and insurance companies and others that have long-term liabilities that are funded with these equity and equity-like assets. I do the mark-to-market accounting of what this situation will be like for them by taking the present value of liabilities and looking at the expected returns of the assets that they have to fund their liabilities. They will come up short. I imagine what they will have to do—i.e., sell assets to make payments. I think about oil producers (countries and companies), see that their expenses are much greater than their revenues, and imagine what they will have to do—i.e., slash spending and sell assets. I imagine many others in similar circumstances and what that will mean for economic activity and market prices, and that's seriously worrisome. These are only a couple of things that I'm thinking about and I'm sure what I'm thinking about is only a small percentage of the financial disruptions that will happen. Remember that most investors and businesses are long (i.e. holding assets hoping that they will go up in price) on a leveraged basis (financed with debt) so that the declines in asset prices that we are seeing will have even bigger financial effects than the unlevered price declines that we are seeing.

Contrary to popular thinking, the markets will have a bigger effect on the economy than the economy will have on the markets. For that reason, calculating who is in what positions and figuring out what they will need to do because they are in those positions (e.g., cut expenses, sell assets, etc.) is most important. That's what we are struggling hard to do and are doing inadequately.

Our biggest economic risk comes from the possibility that our elected officials (who are the ones who control fiscal policy) will handle it badly. That is because it's tough enough to know what to do during a big crisis and then do it boldly even when there aren't divisive politics. With the divisive politics it might be impossible. While some fiscal stimulation measures are being put into place, they're not large or targeted enough to neutralize the contagion of the economic and market effects of the virus, and they are being argued about....

