#<1 ... 2116211721182119 Додано: Нед 05 кві, 2020 14:27 Astacus написав:

Банки не является держателями закладных, как у нас. Они их продают в консолидированных пакетах структурам более высокого уровня, и так вплоть вплоть до ФРС. А кроме того, эту схему усложняет страхование коммерческих рисков участниками цепочки. А страховые компании - тоже под крылом ФРС. Поэтому их монетарная система имеет огромную устойчивость и рычаги для влияния на нее.



Не всё там так просто..



According to Reuters, thousands of U.S. banks, including some of the country’s largest lenders, have said they may not participate in the federal government’s small-business rescue program due to concerns about taking on too much legal and financial risk.



While the Trump administration has said it wants the loans disbursed within days, bank representatives, as well as thousands of community lenders, have expressed serious reservations about participating in the scheme in its current form and called that deadline totally unrealistic.



Their biggest concern is that the Treasury Department said on Tuesday that lenders will be responsible for preventing fraudulent claims by verifying borrower eligibility, which is determined by a few measures including the borrower’s number of employees and its average monthly payroll costs.



Не всё там так просто..

According to Reuters, thousands of U.S. banks, including some of the country's largest lenders, have said they may not participate in the federal government's small-business rescue program due to concerns about taking on too much legal and financial risk.

While the Trump administration has said it wants the loans disbursed within days, bank representatives, as well as thousands of community lenders, have expressed serious reservations about participating in the scheme in its current form and called that deadline totally unrealistic.

Their biggest concern is that the Treasury Department said on Tuesday that lenders will be responsible for preventing fraudulent claims by verifying borrower eligibility, which is determined by a few measures including the borrower's number of employees and its average monthly payroll costs.

That's not all: banks also must take steps to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, a process that would normally take weeks, the sources said. Additionally, banks are concerned they could face regulatory penalties or legal costs down the line if things go awry in the haste to get money out the door. But at the same time they are worried they will be blamed for not moving funds fast enough if they perform due diligence the way they would under normal circumstances, the sources said.

Додано: Нед 05 кві, 2020 14:48 наблюдательный

Цитируемый англ. текст не имеет отношения к сути нашего вопроса, а речь только о механизме реализации раздачи денег населению. Я правильно понял?



Astacus

Додано: Нед 05 кві, 2020 16:09



Механизм раздачи денег населению предельно понятен. Я его уже описал выше.

Механизм раздачи денег населению предельно понятен. Я его уже описал выше.

А вот с остальными триллионами возникает масса вопросов, так как законодательство США, в этом плане, не отличается от украинского....

Например: Нельзя выходить на улицу без маски. Вроде бы как понятно.

Но в любом суде адвокаты зададут вопрос, а в каких именно масках нельзя выходить? Может в новогодних, а может в иных....И всё. Дело заглохло....



Я это к тому, что теоретические выкладки, которым обучают в университетах и в бизнес школах, как правило, отличаются от жизненных историй

Поэтому и привёл вам эти цитаты.

Суть которых в следующем:

Американские фин.учреждения не хотят рисковать своей репутацией и деньгами пока амер.законодатели не конкретизируют свой закон, который подписал Трамп.

Механизм раздачи денег населению предельно понятен. Я его уже описал выше.
А вот с остальными триллионами возникает масса вопросов, так как законодательство США, в этом плане, не отличается от украинского....
Например: Нельзя выходить на улицу без маски. Вроде бы как понятно.
Но в любом суде адвокаты зададут вопрос, а в каких именно масках нельзя выходить? Может в новогодних, а может в иных....И всё. Дело заглохло....
Я это к тому, что теоретические выкладки, которым обучают в университетах и в бизнес школах, как правило, отличаются от жизненных историй
Поэтому и привёл вам эти цитаты.
Суть которых в следующем:
Американские фин.учреждения не хотят рисковать своей репутацией и деньгами пока амер.законодатели не конкретизируют свой закон, который подписал Трамп.
Иными словами, они его будут бойкотировать...

наблюдательный

