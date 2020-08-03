The Indian Ministry of Finance has reportedly proposed an amnesty program for citizens holding unreported gold. The government plans to ask people to declare all their gold stashes to tax authorities and pay levies. The proposition has been made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Gold Amnesty Program Proposed

India’s Ministry of Finance is considering “an amnesty program for residents with illicit stash of gold,” Bloomberg reported Thursday, noting that the proposal is part of “an effort to crack down on tax evasion” and reduce India’s “dependence on imports.” Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the publication detailed:

The proposal is at an early stage and the authorities are currently seeking feedback from concerned officials, the news outlet added.

The Indian government discussed a similar program last year aimed at uncovering lakhs of crores of black money in the form of undeclared gold. However, the tax office denied any plans for amnesty at the time. In addition, the country’s top court has ruled that Indians cannot claim absolute amnesty since such programs could penalize honest taxpayers.

The media reported in October last year that the government was planning to ask people to pay tax on the entire value of gold that had been acquired without a receipt, and the tax rate would be around 30%. “The idea of the scheme is good but its effective implementation is difficult,” an analyst told IANS publication at the time. “It would be hard to push people to declare if they have lost almost a third of the value.” Moreover, many people have accumulated gold over time, including by inheritance without a receipt or purchase record.