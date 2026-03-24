Як ШІ змінює світ

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Повідомлення Додано: Вів 24 бер, 2026 14:53

Mark Zuckerberg Secretly Training an AI Agent to Do CEO Job
According to a new scoop from the The Wall Street Journal, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is building a CEO AI agent to help him do his job.

The AI agent helps Zuckerberg get information faster, such as by retrieving answers for him that he would typically have to go through layers of people to get, per the reporting, citing a person familiar with the project. Where this meaningfully differs from a run of the mill chatbot, or where its agentic capabilities come in, is unclear.

Credit to Zuckerberg: it seems he believes in his own tech’s hype enough to let it shadow his own role at the corporation. It’s that same kind of conviction he displayed when he renamed his entire multibillion dollar empire from Facebook to Meta in pursuit of building a sweeping virtual reality “Metaverse” to rival our mundane physical one. Just don’t ask how that experiment panned out, or about the roughly $80 billion it lost.


https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/zuckerberg-training-an-ai-agent-ceo

Це новий етап розвитку бізнесу чи черговий “хайп”? Чи не занадто ризиковано делегувати стратегічні рішення компанії AI-агенту, враховуючи вже відомі інциденти з безпекою :? Ви довірили би свої інвестиції компанії, де ключові рішення частково приймає AI, а не людина?
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