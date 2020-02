Возврат Tax Free - Global Blue

Let me explain to you why we sent the refund in UAH.



In case of refund to a Visa, Mastercard or Diners credit card payment is automatically issued in the billing currency* of your credit card.



*A billing currency is a currency of transactions between the credit card system (Visa, MasterCard, etc.) and you bank. Please note that billing currency may differ from the currency of your credit card.



In case of AMEX and UnionPay the payment will be issued in USD only. In case the currency of your card is not supported by Global Blue, we will issue payment in USD as default currency.



To find out the billing currency of your credit card, you may contact with your bank directly for more information.





Also, there will be currency conversion fee applied, which is 3 – 5% of the refund in original currency in case your currency differs from the currency of the purchase. I will provide you the calculation of your refund as example:



[...}