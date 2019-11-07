Прогноз курса валют и факторы, которые на него влияют

Додано: П'ят 26 лис, 2021 11:58

Трохи про стан автомобільної галузі в Європі

Reliability in short supply: Trust wanes among industry players / Dearth of raw materials burdens 2021 car production / Situation to first improve as late as 2024

After analysts were falling over each other at the end of 2020 to announce positive appraisals of the automotive industry’s imminent recovery, the opposite is now the case, with one dismal forecast after another.



In the meantime, the microchip shortage is expected to last at least until 2023, and the first wave of insolvencies of medium-sized suppliers is hitting the industry and has struck German firms such as Henniges, Boryszew and Heinze. High raw material prices on the one hand and cancelled orders for components on the other are putting these companies under increasing pressure. The French company Novares was the first to say openly just how things stand: namely that it is not the task of the suppliers alone to navigate these stormy waters (see PIEWeb of 03.11.2021).



Two recent studies from consultants AlixPartners and Deloitte – the latter on behalf of the German automotive industry association VDA – estimate that a total of 7.7 m fewer cars have been built worldwide this year alone solely because of the semiconductor shortage. The Boston Consulting Group even talks of 11m vehicles. In total, this amounts to a loss of somewhere between EUR 180 bn and EUR 200 bn. Back in May, the estimates were for only 3.9m vehicles.

Despite rises compared with 2020, key European customer markets and producer countries such as Italy and the Czech Republic report significant declines from 2019. Skoda, Hyundai and Toyota in the Czech Republic will probably produce more than 250,000 fewer vehicles, according to Zdenek Petzl from the Czech association AutoSAP. This would be equivalent to lost business of nearly EUR 5 bn for carmakers and a further EUR 3 bn for suppliers. The Italian industry group Anfia reported that it anticipates a 15% fall from 2019.



Not even the Chinese auto industry and its powerful CAAM association have been able to produce positive news about the domestic market. Car production in the first nine months declined nearly 5% compared with the same period of the previous year, with things tending toward worse rather than better. In 2023 at the earliest – some say it will more likely be 2024 – the situation is expected to improve when logistics bottlenecks end, when new microchip factories begin operations, and when the supply chains fill back up. Only then can the current high prices return to their pre-crisis level.

The burden resulting from this fall in production is not evenly distributed. Whereas more and more components suppliers are slipping into insolvency, German car manufacturers in particular are generating high profits. BMW, for example, increased sales in the first nine months of 2021 by nearly 18%, is breaking records for earnings and results, and has raised its forecast for the year. Daimler and VW are not far behind. The shortage of electronic components is hardly slowing them down at all. The microchips that BMW does have available are going into high-margin models in the 5 series and above along with electric vehicles, while the smaller 1 and 2 series models are hardly being built at all. The recent statement from management board chairman Oliver Zipse probably sounds like a taunt to suppliers: “The BMW Group shows how profitability and transformation go hand in glove.”



Marcus Kleinfeld, MD of German operations at AlixPartners, said suppliers are more affected by the shortage of semi-conductors than OEMs, who are sometimes able to compensate through higher vehicle prices. There are reasons the occasionally combative Novares supremo Pierre Boulet announced his company wants compensation payments of tens of millions of euros from its customers in car production because of parts that were cancelled. He points out that since the beginning of the year, OEMs have stopped production in more than 2,000 cases due to a lack of semiconductors without telling Novares soon enough. In some cases, he said, the processor’s customers supplied information about line shutdowns with as little as 48 hours’ notice. The short-term nature of the cancellations meant that Novares inventories have grown enormously, tying up massive amounts of capital.

It could be said that Novares, which only emerged from insolvency in 2020, was more susceptible than many competitors and therefore had to resort to this option. However, the capped forecasts, for example from big industry players Continental, Faurecia, and Lear, are unmistakably clear. Here, there are also signs of accelerated consolidation in the car manufacturing landscape. Opel will be one of the first victims, and its parent company Stellantis, consisting of Peugeot PSA and Fiat Chrysler, could also be facing an acid test between Italian and French interests when on the question of cutting overcapacity.



For Christian Vietmeyer, spokesperson for the German supplier industry association ArGeZ, “one very important asset, namely the trust in the reliability of customers and their call-off information,” is currently shrinking. Any player dependent on having strong value-added chains tomorrow should not now be unilaterally passing on the risks and ignoring contracts, he said, noting that he wants more honesty and fair dealings in supply chains.



TecPart, the German association of technical plastic products manufacturers, said it sees things in a similar way: “Firm orders for deliveries are being cancelled very short term, sometimes just one day in advance, which means that haulage trucks have no option but to turn round again. Late announcements of plant closures are putting enormous pressure on the supply companies in Germany, and at the same time the latter also have massive problems with raw material supplies.” That, says head of TecPart Michael Weigelt, takes away necessary liquidity and basis for planning from suppliers.

In the metal segment, four groups connected with the German industry association of sheet metal forming Industrieverband Blechumformung (IBU) recently wrote an urgent letter to carmakers and suppliers in which they condemn the “highly dangerous situation for the medium-sized supplier structure”. All this fails to account for the record high prices for plastics and metals. For the PA 6.6 types alone – which are key to car production – the price increase this year has been more than 20%, and up to 50% for ABS.

With their current strategy of focussing on their own interests and disregarding the rest, OEMs are cutting off their nose to spite their face: anyone short on cash cannot put as much money into development as usual. This slows the change for car manufacturers who, contrary to popular opinion, are no longer the leading force as far as innovation is concerned. In terms of research and development, OEMs’ share is tending toward under 50% (see PIEWeb of 29.07.2021), which supports Vietmeyer’s statement that the technology change with mobility can only be mastered “together with the suppliers”.



The actual challenge – the industry’s transformation from the combustion engine to electromobility – is currently moving very much into the background because of present supply and finance problems. Not surprisingly, German supplier companies are giving priority to material procurement and are considering more strongly than ever the possibility of bringing back production facilities that have been relocated out in the big wide world, perhaps not to the homeland, but at least to Europe. In the end, the key question will be whether consumers are willing – or will be willing – to pay more for “Made in Europe”.



Nevertheless, there is clear evidence of an encouraging majority: according to results from the Deloitte study, 80% of supplier companies are proceeding on the assumption that electromobility will win as a propulsion model for cars. The question is “when”. Here, respondents are divided. Companies are using the profits from combustion technologies to invest in conversion. One conclusion of the study is that only around 5% of the players are planning to withdraw completely from the combustion engine segment. Whether, however, globally operating car manufacturers such as VW will really be able, within the foreseeable future, to concentrate exclusively on electromobility is more than questionable. Even if half of German car owners were to decide in favour of a rechargeable electric car the next time they make a purchase, it will still be necessary to serve markets in which the combustion engine remains indispensable even in the long term.

Without state aid, this conversion will not be possible, according to Marco Stella, president of Anfia’s components segment. He argues for the liberation of European supply chains from Asian dependency and a stronger European approach for this route, especially regarding suppliers and small and medium-sized companies that form the backbone of the industry. Also at the European level, Eric-Mark Huitema, general director of the European automobile manufacturers association ACEA, said he expects an improvement in the availability of microchips. “In view of the complexity of the industry, this must be the absolute priority.” Europe needs a strategic plan for the manufacture of semi-conductors in the EU.



For the world of plastics, too, the shift to electromobility could signal dramatic changes. Major polyamide manufacturers – especially DuPont (see PIEWeb of 03.11.2021) – are responding by putting activities associated with those materials up for sale. Also in the same boat are DSM and, since a few days ago, Lanxess, which are both selecting a similar route. At present, PA sales are still doing reasonably well, but with the foreseeable discontinuation of the combustion engine, nearly all high-temperature applications under the bonnet would no longer be needed, and electromobility, which is gradually picking up speed, will be unable to provide a substitute for these quantities either in the medium or long term.



In the meantime, we are once again faced with the threat of a two-speed Europe, this time in the case of infrastructure for charging batteries. Western Europe is making progress at least in some places, but Eastern Europe is lagging well behind, and this will not necessarily contribute to an improvement in the sometimes tense relations between the regions. There is still work to be done here politically, too.