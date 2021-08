Українцям анонсували подорожчання олії до 100 гривень

In general, Georgia imposes tax on the retail sales price of tangible personal property and certain services. While most services are exempt from tax, Georgia does tax the sale of accommodations, in-state transportation of individuals (e.g., taxis, limos), sales of admissions, and charges for participation in games and amusement activities. ... If a provider of a nontaxable service makes sales of tangible personal property, the service ...

Which services are taxable?

Only certain services sold, performed, or furnished in Wisconsin are subject to Wisconsin sales or use tax. Taxable services include:

Admission and access privileges to amusement, athletic, entertainment, or recreational places or events.

Access or use of amusement devices

Boat docking and storage

Cable television services

Contracts for future performance of services

Internet access (not taxable beginning July 1, 2020)

Landscaping and lawn maintenance services

Laundry and dry cleaning services

Parking services for motor vehicles and aircraft

...