Форуми / Все про гроші: інші

фінансові ринки та послуги / Інше/Різне/Цікаве / What currency has the least

value currently in the world mar What currency has the least value currently in the world mar + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Інше та Різне для тем, які не підходять для жодного з Форумів. Популярні тут теми можуть бути винесені в окремі Форуми.

Додано: Сер 11 тра, 2022 12:31 What currency has the least value currently in the world mar Let’s find out more about these weakest currencies in the world.



1. Iranian Rial



The Iranian Rial is the least valued currency in the world. It is the lowest currency to USD. For the simplification of calculations, Iranians regularly use the term ‘Toman’. 1 Toman equals 10 Rials.



Several reasons led to the decline of the Iranian Rial; the war between Iran and Iraq, the threats faced by Israel, and the dangers of possible nuclear warfare. Due to this, measures such as restriction of ‘Iran’s access to the ‘world’s market were implemented, which ultimately caused significant losses to its economy. Iran was a major oil exporter, the country was also deprived of opportunities to export its oil. This again created a crucial deficit in ‘Iran’s national budget.



All of these events led to the dropping of the Iranian Rial as the lowest valued currency. The United States of America and the European Union, in 2016, lifted a few sanctions leading to an improvement of ‘Iran’s economic situation and stabilization of the Rial. However, in 2018, The United States of America imposed and sharpened its sanctions again.



2. Vietnamese Dong



The second cheapest currency in the world is the Vietnamese Dong. Vietnam is still in the way to complete progress from a centralized economy to a market economy. As a result, the Vietnamese Dong is a currency worth the least. Extremely devalued in terms of other world currencies, it has one of the lowest currency exchange rates across all countries except Iran.



However, experts in currency matters claim that the government of Vietnam is marching ahead on the right path to growth and will soon catch up with its Asian neighbors. Soon, the Vietnamese Dong might not even be on the list of the cheapest currency in the world.



3. Indonesian Rupiah



As a result of the low values of banknotes that were of an old style, the presidential decree of 5th September 2016, issued 7 new banknotes Their denominations ranged from one thousand to a hundred thousand Rupiahs.



Though Indonesia is an economically stable and developed country in Southeast Asia, the Rupiah has a very low exchange rate. The regulatory authorities operating in the country have been implementing all measures to strengthen the national currency. However, until now, all efforts have only led to small, insignificant changes.



4. Guinean Franc



One of the most inflated currencies, the Guinean Franc is the official currency of Guinea. An African country with a high inflation rate, increasing poverty, and the prevalence of gangsters, Guinea has been suffering from a currency devaluation for a long time.



The most astonishing aspects of this country are the natural treasures like gold, aluminum, and diamonds that are found in abundance here. With all such resources, the currency should be one of great value. Sadly, this is not the case.



5. Lao or Laotian Kip



The only currency on the list of cheapest currencies in the world that did not devalue is the Laotian Kip. As the only currency that was initially introduced at a very low rate, this currency has been suffering from a very low exchange rate for many years.

Since 1952, the year of its issuance, the Laotian Kip has not been able to strengthen itself against the value of the US Dollar. Despite this fact, the value of this currency continues to improve gradually.



I will stop here regardless of whether there is something else to examine! A LOT! However, this isn't a digital book and is as of now an extremely lengthy post! Basically, it gave you a couple of valuable tips, I trust. My central goal is to help you, and I truly trust I recently did that! Prince Sajir Повідомлень: 1 З нами з: 25.01.22 Подякував: 0 раз. Подякували: 0 раз. Профіль Вебсайт ВідповістиЦитата Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гістьМодератори: Ірина_