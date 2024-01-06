Форуми / Ринок праці: резюме,

вакансії та освіта / Вакансії / New vacancy - Head

of Sales (FX/CFD) New vacancy - Head of Sales (FX/CFD) + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Вакансії фінансових спеціальностей: бухгалтер, економіст, фінансист, касир, головний бухгалтер, фінансовий директор. Завжди свіжі вакансії!

Додано: Суб 06 січ, 2024 14:26 New vacancy - Head of Sales (FX/CFD) Head of sales (FX/CFD)



Our company is looking to hire Head of sales. This is a full-time position that is 100% remote with no geographical restrictions.



About the company



codeIMPL was launched in 2018 with a large knowledge and experience in mobile development. Since that we help businesses and individuals establish their presence on any modern device and platform — mobile, web, etc.



Our clients are large worldwide companies, that develop important and significant solutions in FinTech, Blockchain, DeFi, Health & Fitness, Healthcare areas.



In codeIMPL we use modern, innovative technologies and approaches that allow us to support any solution and provide the foundation for its future scaling and enhancement.



About the product

This is a newly started project. Product: fintech, social trading platform.



Responsibilities

- Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy to achieve or surpass revenue targets.

- Develop, oversee and manage the sales process and team of sales executives.

- Take ownership of the entire sales cycle, from lead generation and prospecting to deal closure and client onboarding.

- Identify and pursue new business opportunities by conducting market research, networking, and prospecting.

- Create and deliver compelling sales presentations and proposals to prospective clients.

- Build a robust network and in-depth knowledge of the FX market, assisting clients in achieving their strategic objectives.

- Lead contract negotiations and finalize deals to meet or exceed sales objectives.

- Offer strategic insights to the Marketing team for lead generation and brand positioning.



Requirements



- Strong affinity with the financial sector and the FX/CFD market.

- 6+ years of relevant sales experience.

- Mastery in solution selling, negotiation, and consultative sales approaches.

- Strong understanding of financial service products and eagerness to drive strategic partnerships.

- Fluent English is a must.

- Ability to lead complex operational and strategic initiatives from end-to-end including defining the vision and strategy, to driving and executing a plan.



We offer

- Full-time remote job.

- Paid annual leave.

- Work with professional team and friendly atmosphere.

- Minimum of bureaucracy.



Feel free to reach out to me if you would like to receive additional information.

Have a nice day and stay safe.



Telegram @julia_belonozhko

Email Our company is looking to hire Head of sales. This is a full-time position that is 100% remote with no geographical restrictions.codeIMPL was launched in 2018 with a large knowledge and experience in mobile development. Since that we help businesses and individuals establish their presence on any modern device and platform — mobile, web, etc.Our clients are large worldwide companies, that develop important and significant solutions in FinTech, Blockchain, DeFi, Health & Fitness, Healthcare areas.In codeIMPL we use modern, innovative technologies and approaches that allow us to support any solution and provide the foundation for its future scaling and enhancement.This is a newly started project. Product: fintech, social trading platform.- Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy to achieve or surpass revenue targets.- Develop, oversee and manage the sales process and team of sales executives.- Take ownership of the entire sales cycle, from lead generation and prospecting to deal closure and client onboarding.- Identify and pursue new business opportunities by conducting market research, networking, and prospecting.- Create and deliver compelling sales presentations and proposals to prospective clients.- Build a robust network and in-depth knowledge of the FX market, assisting clients in achieving their strategic objectives.- Lead contract negotiations and finalize deals to meet or exceed sales objectives.- Offer strategic insights to the Marketing team for lead generation and brand positioning.- Strong affinity with the financial sector and the FX/CFD market.- 6+ years of relevant sales experience.- Mastery in solution selling, negotiation, and consultative sales approaches.- Strong understanding of financial service products and eagerness to drive strategic partnerships.- Fluent English is a must.- Ability to lead complex operational and strategic initiatives from end-to-end including defining the vision and strategy, to driving and executing a plan.- Full-time remote job.- Paid annual leave.- Work with professional team and friendly atmosphere.- Minimum of bureaucracy.Feel free to reach out to me if you would like to receive additional information.Have a nice day and stay safe.Telegram @julia_belonozhkoEmail juliia.bielonozhko@codeimpl.io juliia_bielonozhko

Повідомлень: 2 З нами з: 06.01.24 Подякував: 0 раз. Подякували: 0 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гістьМодератори: Ірина_ Схожі теми Теми Відповіді Перегляди Останнє New vacancy - Head of Support

juliia_bielonozhko » Суб 06 січ, 2024 14:29 0 9

juliia_bielonozhko Суб 06 січ, 2024 14:29