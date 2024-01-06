New vacancy - Head of Sales (FX/CFD)

Head of sales (FX/CFD)
Our company is looking to hire Head of sales. This is a full-time position that is 100% remote with no geographical restrictions.
About the company
codeIMPL was launched in 2018 with a large knowledge and experience in mobile development. Since that we help businesses and individuals establish their presence on any modern device and platform — mobile, web, etc.
Our clients are large worldwide companies, that develop important and significant solutions in FinTech, Blockchain, DeFi, Health & Fitness, Healthcare areas.
In codeIMPL we use modern, innovative technologies and approaches that allow us to support any solution and provide the foundation for its future scaling and enhancement.
About the product
This is a newly started project. Product: fintech, social trading platform.
Responsibilities
- Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy to achieve or surpass revenue targets.
- Develop, oversee and manage the sales process and team of sales executives.
- Take ownership of the entire sales cycle, from lead generation and prospecting to deal closure and client onboarding.
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities by conducting market research, networking, and prospecting.
- Create and deliver compelling sales presentations and proposals to prospective clients.
- Build a robust network and in-depth knowledge of the FX market, assisting clients in achieving their strategic objectives.
- Lead contract negotiations and finalize deals to meet or exceed sales objectives.
- Offer strategic insights to the Marketing team for lead generation and brand positioning.
Requirements
- Strong affinity with the financial sector and the FX/CFD market.
- 6+ years of relevant sales experience.
- Mastery in solution selling, negotiation, and consultative sales approaches.
- Strong understanding of financial service products and eagerness to drive strategic partnerships.
- Fluent English is a must.
- Ability to lead complex operational and strategic initiatives from end-to-end including defining the vision and strategy, to driving and executing a plan.
We offer
- Full-time remote job.
- Paid annual leave.
- Work with professional team and friendly atmosphere.
- Minimum of bureaucracy.
Feel free to reach out to me if you would like to receive additional information.
Have a nice day and stay safe.
Telegram @julia_belonozhko
Email juliia.bielonozhko@codeimpl.io