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За що ми любимо Інвестора_К?

За що ми любимо Інвестора_К?
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Форум містить персональні теми форумчан ділової спрямованості. Теми, що користуються популярністю в цьому розділі, можуть бути перетворені на окремі підфоруми.
  #<1 ... 211212213214
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 09:10

This topic is created for smart people who want to have good health, success, money and respect from other people.
Join the conversation!

本主題專為渴望擁有健康、成功、財富和他人尊重的聰明人士而設。
加入討論吧！

Ce sujet est destiné aux personnes intelligentes qui souhaitent une bonne santé, le succès, la prospérité et le respect d'autrui.
Rejoignez la discussion !

Este tema está creado para personas inteligentes que desean tener buena salud, éxito, dinero y respeto de los demás.
¡Únete a la conversación!

هذا الموضوع مُخصّص للأشخاص الأذكياء الذين يرغبون في التمتع بصحة جيدة، والنجاح، والثراء، واحترام الآخرين.
انضموا إلى الحوار!
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 18:12

Щось на цьому тижні крім учорашнього обстрілу і пригадати немає що.
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 18:21

Добкін

Став дияконом.
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 18:43

  Investor_K написав:Став дияконом.

Ну и черт с ним...
Сибарит
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136
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39
2
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 18:44

  Сибарит написав:
  Investor_K написав:Став дияконом.

Ну и черт с ним...

Це ви про Кернеса?
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 19:36

Пишуть, що алкашенко мобілізує охвіцерів запасу. Маневри?
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 17 кві, 2026 19:52

  Investor_K написав:Друже, ну коли ви навчитеся спілкуватися так, щоб вас не банили?

Не могу так по вашему, столичному, с лоском да "извините пжласта..."
Я вырос в квартире с видом с балкона на трубы и пламя КоксоХима и прокатные цеха з-да Ленина(декомунизирован, 4 искандера >>>> и пятнадцать гектаров выжженой чугуниевой плитки на полу испарившихся в огненном смерче цехов)
У нас правота была у тех кто занимался боксом
Разливал палёнку
Просто держал киоски за яйки, как Трамп Ормузский пролив.
Я играл на пианине и ходил по ночам гулять с молотком и грифом от гантели(4-5кг навскидку) на любимый КоксоХим.
А потом пошли меховые изделия, потому шо зима 93-94 оказалась весьма жёсткой...
Местная вшивая интилигеннция(модераторы лбгт спильноты) не понимают моего простого и меткого слога, как у Маяковского и Подеревянського.
Потому шо они...одним словом - мягкотелые гойсти в Умани в конце сентября.
А не козаки!
барабашов
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Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 кві, 2026 07:19

  барабашов написав:
  Investor_K написав:Друже, ну коли ви навчитеся спілкуватися так, щоб вас не банили?

Не могу так по вашему, столичному, с лоском да "извините пжласта..."
Я вырос в квартире с видом с балкона на трубы и пламя КоксоХима и прокатные цеха з-да Ленина(декомунизирован, 4 искандера >>>> и пятнадцать гектаров выжженой чугуниевой плитки на полу испарившихся в огненном смерче цехов)
У нас правота была у тех кто занимался боксом
Разливал палёнку
Просто держал киоски за яйки, как Трамп Ормузский пролив.
Я играл на пианине и ходил по ночам гулять с молотком и грифом от гантели(4-5кг навскидку) на любимый КоксоХим.
А потом пошли меховые изделия, потому шо зима 93-94 оказалась весьма жёсткой...
Местная вшивая интилигеннция(модераторы лбгт спильноты) не понимают моего простого и меткого слога, как у Маяковского и Подеревянського.
Потому шо они...одним словом - мягкотелые гойсти в Умани в конце сентября.
А не козаки!

Ви своїми спогадами не здивували. Тут більшість така. Я, наприклад, вчора після культурного спілкування у гілці у спортзалі відпрацьовував удари по шиі. Пригодяться, щоб пояснити одному негіднику, що старих треба поважати. Але ж ця гілка - вона свята. Робити тут дописи - це наче до церкви сходити.
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 кві, 2026 11:49

Уточнення

Удари не по шиі, а по горлу.
Investor_K
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Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 кві, 2026 16:23

В Голосієво який уйобок бігає з автоматом та розстрілює людей
Investor_K
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  #<1 ... 211212213214
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Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

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