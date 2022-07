Додано: Чет 30 чер, 2022 11:49

Нова цікава інфа, що матиме вплив на ринки

---

Grayscale Investments has sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the regulatory agency rejected its application to convert its flagship Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).



The SEC rejected Grayscale’s application citing concerns about market manipulation, the role of Tether in the broader Bitcoin ecosystem, and the lack of a surveillance-sharing agreement between a “regulated market of significant size” and a regulated exchange.