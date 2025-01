Медицина в Україні

Додано: П'ят 10 січ, 2025 12:03

Criteria for Major Depressive Episode Children and Adolescents



Mood can be depressed or irritable. Children with immature cognitive-linguistic development may not be able to describe inner mood states and therefore may present with vague physical complaints, sad facial expression, or poor eye contact. Irritable mood may appear as “acting out”; reckless behavior; or hostile, angry interactions. Adult-like mood disturbance may occur in older adolescents.



Loss of interest can be in peer play or school activities.



Children may fail to make expected weight gain rather than losing weight.



Insomnia or hypersomnia nearly every day



Psychomotor agitation or retardation nearly every day (observable by others, not merely subjective feeling of restlessness or being slowed down)



Fatigue or loss of energy nearly every day



Child may present with self-depreciation (e.g., “I’m stupid,” “I’m a retard”). Delusional guilt usually is not present



Problems with attention and concentration may be apparent as behavioral difficulties or poor performance in school.



There may be additional nonverbal cues for potentially suicidal behavior, such as giving away a favorite collection of music or stamps.



Symptoms do not meet the criteria for mixed bipolar disorder



Symptoms cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.



Symptoms are not caused by the direct physiologic effects of a substance (e.g., drug of abuse, medication) or a general medical condition (e.g., hypothyroidism).