RSS
Finance.UA
Домашні фінанси
Міняйло
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Все про гроші: інші
фінансові ринки та послуги
/
ФінТех та Платіжні системи
/
PaySend - ліміти при переказі

PaySend - ліміти при переказі
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
ФінТех, Міжнародні платіжні системи, Пластикові картки Visa, MasterCard, American Express, обмін та переказ грошей, еквайрінг та прийом платежів. Електронні грошові системи PayPal, WebMoney, Яндекс-Деньги, РБК-money питання придбання тощо.
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 16 вер, 2020 20:26

PaySend - ліміти при переказі

На які ліміти потрібно орієнтуватися, щоб не виникало запитань при отриманні переказу через https://paysend.com/ : до 5к грн, до 15к грн, до 30к грн? Я так розумію, що переказ йде від імені сервісу, тому при виникненні питань буде проблематично пред'явити якісь адекватні документи.
Клуб анонімних диванних аналітиків.
klug
 
Повідомлень: 4789
З нами з: 18.08.14
Подякував: 206 раз.
Подякували: 589 раз.
 
Профіль
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 16 вер, 2020 20:48

Re: PaySend - ліміти при переказі

As a certified financial institution Paysend complies with all applicable local anti-money laundering regulations. Based on this you can send up to £800, €1,000 or $1,000 per 6-month period without providing any additional documentation. These limits can be increased upon submission of the required documents including (but not limited to) a proof of ID and a proof of address. You can apply to increase your limits through your online account with us by submitting your documents in the required format to our Customer Support service for review. Once your documents have been approved you can start sending larger amounts.

Как и многие другие похожие сервисы они очень ограничены в плане пересылки: это или небольшие суммы на "поесть" или разовые чуть бОльшие переводы.
Mind the gap.
You can't go over your budgets if you don't check!
  • Рахунок в польському банку для українського туриста cutt.ly/konto_w_Polsce
  • Переказ грошей з України за кордон та з-за кордону в Україну cutt.ly/faster_and_cheaper_than_swift
vitaliy_berdinskikh
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 1315
З нами з: 06.08.19
Подякував: 321 раз.
Подякували: 153 раз.
 
Профіль
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 1 гість
Модератори: ТупУм, Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Укргазбанк (9559)
16.09.2020 20:42
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
В контексті FINANCE.UA
Топ новини
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.