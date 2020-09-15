PaySend - ліміти при переказі

Додано: Сер 16 вер, 2020 20:48

As a certified financial institution Paysend complies with all applicable local anti-money laundering regulations. Based on this you can send up to £800, €1,000 or $1,000 per 6-month period without providing any additional documentation. These limits can be increased upon submission of the required documents including (but not limited to) a proof of ID and a proof of address. You can apply to increase your limits through your online account with us by submitting your documents in the required format to our Customer Support service for review. Once your documents have been approved you can start sending larger amounts.



Как и многие другие похожие сервисы они очень ограничены в плане пересылки: это или небольшие суммы на "поесть" или разовые чуть бОльшие переводы.