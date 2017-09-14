Схоже Трамп у своїх повторах "якби президентом був я, війни б не було" через свій склерозо-маразм забуває, що до початку свого першого президентства (2017-2021) війна йшла вже понад 2,5 роки. До того ж він, у своїх спробах продавити відмову України від своїх територій на користь московії, не дотримується навіть американських законів.
27 квітня 2025 ... Український президент Володимир Зеленський 22 квітня вчергове наголосив , що Україна не погодиться визнати юридично окупацію Криму, і що це суперечило б Конституції України.
Президент США Дональд Трамп назвав цю заяву «дуже шкідливою для мирних переговорів із Росією».
Crimea Declaration PRESS STATEMENT MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE WASHINGTON, DC JULY 25, 2018
As we did in the Welles Declaration in 1940, the United States reaffirms as policy its refusal to recognize the Kremlin’s claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force in contravention of international law. In concert with allies, partners, and the international community, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.
The United States calls on Russia to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea.
IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES March 13, 2019 Received; read twice and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations
AN ACT To prohibit United States Government recognition of the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, and for other purposes.
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.
This Act may be cited as the “Crimea Annexation Non-recognition Act”.
SEC. 2. PROHIBITION AGAINST UNITED STATES RECOGNITION OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION’S CLAIM OF SOVEREIGNTY OVER CRIMEA.
(a) Statement Of Policy.—It is the policy of the United States not to recognize the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters.
(b) Prohibition.—In accordance with subsection (a), no Federal department or agency may take any action or extend any assistance that implies recognition of the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters.
(c) Waiver.—The President may waive the prohibition in subsection (b) on a case-by-case basis if the President determines that it is vital to the national security interests of the United States to do so.
Passed the House of Representatives March 12, 2019.
Begun and held at the City of Washington on Tuesday, the third day of January, two thousand and seventeen
An Act
To provide congressional review and to counter aggression by the Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for other purposes.
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE; TABLE OF CONTENTS. (a) Short Title.--This Act may be cited as the ``Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act''. ........ SEC. 257. UKRANIAN ENERGY SECURITY. (a) Statement of Policy.--It is the policy of the United States-- (1) to support the Government of Ukraine in restoring its sovereign and territorial integrity; (2) to condemn and oppose all of the destabilizing efforts by the Government of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in violation of its obligations and international commitments; (3) to never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the Government of the Russian Federation or the separation of any portion of Ukrainian territory through the use of military force; (4) to deter the Government of the Russian Federation from further destabilizing and invading Ukraine and other independent countries in Central and Eastern Europe and the Caucuses; .......... SEC. 333. REGULATORY AUTHORITY. (a) In General.--The President shall, not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, promulgate regulations as necessary for the implementation of this title and the amendments made by this title. (b) Notification to Congress.--Not fewer than 10 days before the promulgation of a regulation under subsection (a), the President shall notify and provide to the appropriate congressional committees the proposed regulation, specifying the provisions of this title or the amendments made by this title that the regulation is implementing. ......... Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Vice President of the United States and President of the Senate.
Но Трамп цього так і не зробив. Зате зараз він готовий всупереч американським законам дарувати українські землі московитам
...в результате этих мер уровень жизни немецкого населения резко снизился[1], и распространился послевоенный голод. Деиндустриализация приводила к лишению работы сосредоточенных в городах промышленных рабочих, и, по цепочке, обслуживающих промышленность банковских и управленческих служащих, лишало платёжеспособного спроса сферу городских услуг, медицины, образования, культуры; а высокопроизводительное аграрное производство было, с одной стороны, неспособно занять высвобождающиеся трудовые ресурсы, а с другой, также теряло платёжеспособный рынок производимых продуктов. В 1947 году экс-президент США Герберт Гувер, после посещения деиндустриализуемой Германии, писал: «Это иллюзия, что аннексированная Новая Германия может быть превращена в аграрное государство. Это недостижимо, пока мы не уничтожим или не вывезем из неё 25 млн человек.» — Герберт Гувер
У нас случайно не реализуется аналогичный план?
Заодно рекомендую шаману как экономисту посмотреть https://surl.lu/rrwnrg - "Международное экономическое совещание в Москве (1952)". Думаю, будет интересно. Полагаю, вам, когда вы учились, об этом не рассказывали.
yanyura написав:Схоже Трамп у своїх повторах "якби президентом був я, війни б не було" через свій склерозо-маразм забуває, що до початку свого першого президентства (2017-2021) війна йшла вже понад 2,5 роки
А у вас самого не склероз? рассудите сами, не спеша, вдумчиво. если до его первого срока президенства война уже шла 2.5 года, значит она началась не при нем , правильно ? При нем тогда кофликт затих настолько что украинцы впали в праздность и выбрали кого выбрали.
Xenon написав:Польша и старны Балтии понимают что следующие будут они; поэтому им менее всего хочется остановки бд в Украине
Європа починає думати, що Києву доведеться піти на територіальні поступки для завершення війни, - El País
У статті стверджується, що ідея про те, що Україна погодиться втратити свої території, особливо викликає опір у країнах Балтії та Польщі.
БТС про фортецю
вот пока есть такие как Славко, Юрко Топчий, я Балашова уже нет Кончимся мы, останутся забавные посредственности, ни рыба ни мясо вроде ПроФФессора и Задротича А после них ничтожества типа скороход и стерненко Что будет с нащей Украиной? Ка́мо гряде́ши? Quo vadis?
Коли хтось помер в ТЦК, то хор безапіляційно співає - вбили, вбили ... Не зважаючи на обставини
Коли хтось саме вбив співробітника ТЦК - або мовчання, або підтримка вбивства, або "все неоднозначно" ...
Так потому что там таки все неоднозначно. Вот эта недавняя история - видели этот нож из гильзы? Фото видели где он рядом с зонтиком лежит? Так у него длина чуть меньше зонтика, этакая шпага, ну типичный предмет который болтается на поясе у ухилянта пока он около буса звонит адвокатам, очень логичная и правдоподобная версия
Наразі відомо про перші наслідки у Київській області. Очільник Київської обласної військової адміністрації Микола Калашник заявив, що окупанти вдарили ракетами й дронами по населених пунктах регіону. Відомо про трьох постраждалих.