Crimea Declaration PRESS STATEMENT MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE WASHINGTON, DC JULY 25, 2018 As we did in the Welles Declaration in 1940, the United States reaffirms as policy its refusal to recognize the Kremlin’s claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force in contravention of international law. In concert with allies, partners, and the international community, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored. The United States calls on Russia to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea .

IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES March 13, 2019 Received; read twice and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations AN ACT To prohibit United States Government recognition of the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, and for other purposes. Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE. This Act may be cited as the “Crimea Annexation Non-recognition Act” . SEC. 2. PROHIBITION AGAINST UNITED STATES RECOGNITION OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION’S CLAIM OF SOVEREIGNTY OVER CRIMEA. (a) Statement Of Policy.— It is the policy of the United States not to recognize the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters. (b) Prohibition.—In accordance with subsection (a), no Federal department or agency may take any action or extend any assistance that implies recognition of the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters. (c) Waiver.—The President may waive the prohibition in subsection (b) on a case-by-case basis if the President determines that it is vital to the national security interests of the United States to do so. Passed the House of Representatives March 12, 2019.