Вартість будівельних матеріалів, ремонт

Астма, причому масова. Ця зараза пожиттєва, не лікується.
Потім - можлива онкологія.
Рекомендую почитати свіжі оглядові статті американських авторів.
J. Lam, E. Koustas, P. Sutton, A. M. Padulaet et al. / Exposure to formaldehyde and asthma outcomes: A systematic review, meta-analysis, and economic assessment // PLoS One, 2021, Vol.16 (3), article e0248258
48) A.R. Atwater, A.J. Petty, B. Liu, M.D. Pratt et al. / Contact dermatitis associated with preservatives: Retrospective analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group data, 1994 through 2016 // J. Am. Acad. Derm, 2021, Vol.84 (4), pp. 965-976