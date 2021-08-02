Вартість будівельних матеріалів, ремонт

Додано: П'ят 26 січ, 2024 10:05

Cтосовно впливу формальдегіду з меблів на здоров,я мешканців.Астма, причому масова. Ця зараза пожиттєва, не лікується.Потім - можлива онкологія.Рекомендую почитати свіжі оглядові статті американських авторів.J. Lam, E. Koustas, P. Sutton, A. M. Padulaet et al. / Exposure to formaldehyde and asthma outcomes: A systematic review, meta-analysis, and economic assessment // PLoS One, 2021, Vol.16 (3), article e024825848) A.R. Atwater, A.J. Petty, B. Liu, M.D. Pratt et al. / Contact dermatitis associated with preservatives: Retrospective analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group data, 1994 through 2016 // J. Am. Acad. Derm, 2021, Vol.84 (4), pp. 965-976