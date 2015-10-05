International comparisons of health and wellbeing in adolescence and early adulthood
2.1 Comparison of 10- to 24-year-olds as a proportion of the whole population, 2015 2.2 Comparison of adolescent all-cause mortality rate per 100,000, 10-19 year old population, 2015 2.3 Comparison of mortality rates for young people aged 10-24 per 100,000 age-specific population, UK, 1996-2016 2.4 Comparison of all-cause disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) for young people aged 10-24 per 100,000 healthy life years, 2016 2.5 Comparison of 16- to 24-year olds with a longstanding illness or health problem, 2016 3.1 Comparison of birth rates to young women aged 15-19 per 1,000 women of that age, 2016 3.2 Comparison of trends in birth rates to young women aged 15-19 per 1,000 women of that age, 1980-2016, selected countries 3.3 Comparison of the percentage of 11-year-olds participating in two or more hours of vigorous physical activity a week, by gender, 2013/14 3.4 Comparison of the percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds who smoke cigarettes daily, varied years 3.5 Comparison of the percentage of 15-year-olds who drink alcohol at least once a week, by gender, 2013/14 3.6 Comparison of the percentage of 15-year-olds who have used cannabis in the past 30 days, by gender, 2013/14 4.1 Comparison of the percentage of 15- to 19-year-olds and 20- to 24-year-olds who are severely materially deprived, 2013 4.2 Comparison of the percentage of 15- to 19-year-olds and 20- to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), 2016 5.1 Comparison of asthma mortality rates for young people aged 10-24 per 100,000 age-specific population, 2016 5.2 Comparison of asthma mortality trends among young people aged 10-24, New Zealand, UK and Greece, 1998-2016 5.3 Comparison of obesity prevalence among 15- to 19-year-olds, 2015 5.4 Comparison of trends in obesity prevalence among 15- to 19-year-olds, 1995-2015, selected countries 5.5 Comparison of the difference in obesity prevalence between the most and least deprived quintiles for 15- to 19-year-olds, 2014 5.6 Comparison of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100,000 healthy life years for type 1 diabetes among young people aged 10-24, 2017 5.7 All-cancer mortality rates per 100,000 age-specific population among 15- to 24-year-olds, by gender, 2013 or closest available year 5.8 Comparison of all-cancer mortality trends for 15- to 19-year-olds and 20- to 24-year-olds, by gender, UK, 1998-2013 5.9 Comparison of suicide rates per 100,000 age-specific population among young people aged 10-24, 2016 5.10 Comparison of suicide rate trends for 15- to 19-year-olds, Greece, New Zealand and the UK, 1998-2016 5.11 Comparison of death rates per 100,000 age-specific population due to road traffic injuries among young people aged 10-24, 2016 5.12 Disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100,000 healthy life years attributed to road traffic injuries, by age, 2016 5.13 Comparison of road traffic injury death rates per 100,000 population among 15- to 19-year-olds, New Zealand, UK and Japan, 1996-2016 6.1 Making the most of international comparative indicators