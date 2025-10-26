Financial hell. Welcome

# Announcement No. 68 (2025) of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China — Application Requirements and Procedures for State-Trading Enterprises’ Exports of Tungsten, Antimony, and Silver for 2026–2027中华人民共和国商务部公告2025年第68号 2026—2027年度钨、锑、白银出口国营贸易企业申报条件及申报程序【Issuing Body】Department of Foreign Trade【发布单位】外贸司【Document No.】MOC Announcement [2025] No. 68【发布文号】商务部公告2025年第68号【Date of Issuance】October 26, 2025【发文日期】2025年10月26日To protect resources and the environment and to strengthen the administration of rare-metal exports, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Foreign Trade Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of the Import and Export of Goods, the Ministry of Commerce has formulated the Application Requirements and Procedures for State-Trading Enterprises’ Exports of Tungsten, Antimony, and Silver for 2026–2027, which are hereby promulgated.为保护资源和环境，加强稀有金属出口管理，根据《中华人民共和国对外贸易法》《中华人民共和国货物进出口管理条例》有关规定，商务部制定了《2026—2027年度钨、锑、白银出口国营贸易企业申报条件及申报程序》，现予公布。Ministry of Commerce商务部October 26, 20252025年10月26日### III. Application requirements for state-trading enterprises exporting silver三、白银出口国营贸易企业申报条件### (1) Production enterprises.（一）生产企业。1. Possess the status of an independent legal person.1.具有独立法人资格。2. For enterprises that have already obtained export qualifications: have actual silver export performance in each year from 2022 to 2024 (for enterprises that obtained state-trading export qualifications after 2022, have silver export performance in each year from the year of qualification through 2024). For newly applying enterprises: 2024 annual silver output shall be no less than 80 tons (inclusive); for newly applying enterprises in western regions, the threshold may be relaxed to no less than 40 tons (inclusive). Actual export performance is subject to customs statistics; output is subject to production data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics or domestic sales volumes re-checked by a nationwide social organization. Enterprises whose products are included in the Catalogue of China High-Tech Products for Export issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, the State Taxation Administration, and the General Administration of Customs, or the Catalogue of China High-Tech Products issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, or recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology as high-tech products, may—depending on specific product circumstances—have standards appropriately relaxed upon study with relevant departments