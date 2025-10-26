RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Банківські метали та
Інвестиційні монети
/
Ринок банківських металів
/
Financial hell. Welcome

Financial hell. Welcome
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Все про банківські метали: золото, срібло, платина, паладій. Курс і ціна золота, срібла та платини, скупка золота, купівля та продаж срібла в злитках і брухт.
Ціна золота - Купівля / Продаж
  #<1 ... 37383940
Повідомлення Додано: Сер 09 лис, 2016 23:29

I don't like your fashion business mister
And I don't like these drugs that keep you thin
I don't like what happened to my sister
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin ...

PS/ "Золотая пуля" как последний аргумент "за право первой брачной ночи с всем фиатным", снова в обойме.
Zirf
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 125
З нами з: 05.05.11
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 10 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 16 січ, 2017 10:46

Re: Financial hell. Welcome

:evil: Коллеги, для тех кто с нами недавно и не знает о "существовании жизни" за пределами этого Форума напоминаем, что:

На Портале Finance.UA, Вашему вниманию предлагается:

- Весь Рынок банковских металлов на одной странице;

- "Живые" цены покупки и продажи золота, серебра, платины, палладия;

- Курсы металлов НБУ текущие и архив;

- Заявки физлиц на покупку и продажу банковских металлов


Пользуйтесь!
Модератор
Аватар користувача
Модератор Форуму
 
Повідомлень: 6319
З нами з: 25.01.06
Подякував: 80 раз.
Подякували: 438 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Вів 14 сер, 2018 00:28

gold

гАрячо становится.
кровавые ножки близнецов уже на графике.
в клубе одиннольпятьноль волнение, стрелки готовы пойти против часовой.
Zirf
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 125
З нами з: 05.05.11
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 10 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Суб 18 бер, 2023 00:44

  Zirf написав:гАрячо становится.
кровавые ножки близнецов уже на графике.
в клубе одиннольпятьноль волнение, стрелки готовы пойти против часовой.

14 августа 2018 года стало последним днём в истории Au для гАрячих голов с таргетом в три цифры за унцию.
Уровень ниже 1 0 5 0 это был бы 1933 год. Бэн вертолет стал Мастером и заслужил покой.
Время собирать разбросанные им камни (0,0 -1%) уже близко. Вся планета усеяна ними. Впереди новая глава.
Financial hell. Welcome
Zirf
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 125
З нами з: 05.05.11
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 10 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Нед 02 лис, 2025 03:04

# Announcement No. 68 (2025) of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China — Application Requirements and Procedures for State-Trading Enterprises’ Exports of Tungsten, Antimony, and Silver for 2026–2027中华人民共和国商务部公告2025年第68号 2026—2027年度钨、锑、白银出口国营贸易企业申报条件及申报程序

https://www.mofcom.gov.cn/zwgk/zcfb/art ... 2c131.html

【Issuing Body】Department of Foreign Trade

【发布单位】外贸司

【Document No.】MOC Announcement [2025] No. 68

【发布文号】商务部公告2025年第68号

【Date of Issuance】October 26, 2025

【发文日期】2025年10月26日

To protect resources and the environment and to strengthen the administration of rare-metal exports, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Foreign Trade Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of the Import and Export of Goods, the Ministry of Commerce has formulated the Application Requirements and Procedures for State-Trading Enterprises’ Exports of Tungsten, Antimony, and Silver for 2026–2027, which are hereby promulgated.

为保护资源和环境，加强稀有金属出口管理，根据《中华人民共和国对外贸易法》《中华人民共和国货物进出口管理条例》有关规定，商务部制定了《2026—2027年度钨、锑、白银出口国营贸易企业申报条件及申报程序》，现予公布。

Ministry of Commerce

商务部

October 26, 2025

2025年10月26日

### III. Application requirements for state-trading enterprises exporting silver

三、白银出口国营贸易企业申报条件

### (1) Production enterprises.

（一）生产企业。

1. Possess the status of an independent legal person.

1.具有独立法人资格。
2. For enterprises that have already obtained export qualifications: have actual silver export performance in each year from 2022 to 2024 (for enterprises that obtained state-trading export qualifications after 2022, have silver export performance in each year from the year of qualification through 2024). For newly applying enterprises: 2024 annual silver output shall be no less than 80 tons (inclusive); for newly applying enterprises in western regions, the threshold may be relaxed to no less than 40 tons (inclusive). Actual export performance is subject to customs statistics; output is subject to production data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics or domestic sales volumes re-checked by a nationwide social organization. Enterprises whose products are included in the Catalogue of China High-Tech Products for Export issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, the State Taxation Administration, and the General Administration of Customs, or the Catalogue of China High-Tech Products issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, or recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology as high-tech products, may—depending on specific product circumstances—have standards appropriately relaxed upon study with relevant departments

PS. gleb, Ваш выход!
Зображення
Zirf
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 125
З нами з: 05.05.11
Подякував: 0 раз.
Подякували: 10 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Пон 03 лис, 2025 09:25

Zirf Пичалька. Китай оказывается всю дорогу распродает серебро за границу, вместо скупать по всему миру. И пытается хоть немного помешать панической распродаже путем ее упорядочения.
jabba
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 5027
З нами з: 18.12.08
Подякував: 370 раз.
Подякували: 393 раз.
 
Профіль
 
  #<1 ... 37383940
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: Ірина_, Модератор

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
monobank (2695)
03.11.2025 11:05
Ринок ОВДП (10013)
03.11.2025 10:15
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.