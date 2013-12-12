RSS
Получаем дивиденды

Получаем дивиденды
Чет 25 лис, 2021 11:02

Re: Получаем дивиденды

25 November 2021, Limassol, Cyprus





MHP SE

Distribution of Dividends

Dear Shareholders,

As approved on 17 November 2021 by the Board of Directors of MHP SE, today the Company announces a distribution of a one-off special (interim) dividend for 2021 to the Company's shareholders. The interim dividend of US$0.2803 per share (total amount of the interim dividend being US$ 30 million) will be paid on 10 December 2021 (the "dividend payment date") to the Company's shareholders whose name is entered in its register of members as of 03 December 2021 (the "dividend record date").



There would be no Cyprus withholding tax on the interim dividend payable to non-Cyprus tax resident Shareholders of MHP SE.



Shareholders, whose personal income is subject to withholding tax in their country of residency, have to seek additional information from their personal legal, tax and financial advisors.



Please address any questions or concerns to:



Anastasiia Sobotiuk (Kyiv)

Director of IR

+38 044 207 00 70

+38 050 339 29 99

a.sobotyuk@mhp.com.ua



John Grant (London)

Senior Independent Director



+44 (0)7768 465042

johngrant13@btconnect.com
Чет 25 лис, 2021 11:08

По ходу ексдейт 01.12.2021
Пон 29 лис, 2021 23:00

  bulldog-zp написав:По ходу ексдейт 01.12.2021

Соррі, ексдейт 02.12.2021.(для ЛСЕ).
Сер 15 гру, 2021 17:47

Re: Отримав ДВД по МХП

Сьогодні вранці зайшли на рахунок в Екзанте двд від МХП.
Сер 15 гру, 2021 19:42

  bulldog-zp написав:Сьогодні вранці зайшли на рахунок в Екзанте двд від МХП.


Круто, а скільки зайшло? $0,2403?
Мені на юрособу (рахунок в ЦП в Універі) в травні зайшло $0,2403 ($0,04 на акцію утримав депозитарій Bank of NY за обслуговування ГДР).

За цими дівами від Універу поки тиша.
Суб 18 гру, 2021 00:38

sansey
15.12 було зарахування ДВД 0.28$ на акцію. А 12.12. було списання за на рахування 0.02$ на акцію. Чому так, не знаю, і не питав, все влаштовує. З урахуванням податку вийшло 0.26$ на акцію (це 7% податку).
