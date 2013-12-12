Получаем дивиденды

Додано: Чет 25 лис, 2021 11:02

25 November 2021, Limassol, CyprusMHP SEDistribution of DividendsDear Shareholders,As approved on 17 November 2021 by the Board of Directors of MHP SE, today the Company announces a distribution of a one-off special (interim) dividend for 2021 to the Company's shareholders. The interim dividend of US$0.2803 per share (total amount of the interim dividend being US$ 30 million) will be paid on 10 December 2021 (the "dividend payment date") to the Company's shareholders whose name is entered in its register of members as of 03 December 2021 (the "dividend record date").There would be no Cyprus withholding tax on the interim dividend payable to non-Cyprus tax resident Shareholders of MHP SE.Shareholders, whose personal income is subject to withholding tax in their country of residency, have to seek additional information from their personal legal, tax and financial advisors.Please address any questions or concerns to:Anastasiia Sobotiuk (Kyiv)Director of IR+38 044 207 00 70+38 050 339 29 99John Grant (London)Senior Independent Director+44 (0)7768 465042