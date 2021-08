Conclusions This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity. Posted August 25, 2021.

Model 1 – previously infected vs. vaccinated individuals, with matching for time of first event

No COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in our cohorts.

Model 2 –previously infected vs. vaccinated individuals, without matching for time of first event

No COVID-19-related deaths were recorded.

Model 3 - previously infected vs. vaccinated and previously infected individuals

No COVID-19-related mortality was recorded.