LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Reuters has seen the text of a set of proposals on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine that were given to the U.S. side on Wednesday by Ukrainian and European officials at talks in London.

The text of the document is published in full with no changes.



OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE

Russia-Ukraine Deal Framework

Ceasefire:

- Commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea.

- Both sides immediately enter into negotiations on technical implementation with the participation of the US and European countries. This is in parallel to preparation of the agenda and modalities for a full peace deal.

-Ceasefire monitoring, led by the US and supported by third countries.

-Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners.

Security guarantees for Ukraine:

-Ukraine receives robust security guarantees including from the US (Article 5-like agreement), while there is no consensus among Allies on NATO membership.

-No restrictions on the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

-The guarantor states will be an ad hoc group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, weapons and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine.

-Ukraine pursues accession to the EU.

Territory:

-Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire.

-Territorial negotiations start from the basis of the line of control.

-Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US involvement, and also the Kakhovka Dam

-Ukraine enjoys unhindered passages on the Dnieper River and control of the KinburnSpit.

Economics:

-US and Ukraine implement economic cooperation/minerals agreement.

-Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine.

-US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be subject to gradual easing after a sustainable peace is achieved and subject to resumption in the event of a breach of the peace agreement (snapback).

