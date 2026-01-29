RSS
Finance.UA
Наш Telegram канал
Онлайн страхування
Головна Учасники Пошук FAQ Правила Зворотній зв'язок
Форуми
/
Казна: бюджет, податки,
пенсійний фонд та інше
/
Макроекономіка України.
Політика та гроші
/
Політика та гроші
/
Напад росії і
білорусі на Україну

Напад росії і білорусі на Україну
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
  #<1 ... 17585175861758717588>
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:13

УП

  sashaqbl написав:
  ЛАД написав:Можно поинтересоваться, когда заканчивается ваш контракт?

Ще півтора року.

  ЛАД написав:Было.
Но на основании заявлений фирмы-производителя.

Та, але є один нюанс - одним з співвласників "фірми-проізводітєля" є давній бізнес партнер клоуна, якому той допоміг зїбатися від українського правосуддя.

УП
flyman
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 42858
З нами з: 09.03.14
Подякував: 1638 раз.
Подякували: 2883 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
4
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:22

А что случилось? :shock:
Терпіти війну стільки, скільки буде потрібно готові все менше українців: наразі це 48% опитаних. У березні таких було 54%, — КМІС

Выехали викинги 18-24? 🤔
_hunter
 
Повідомлень: 11979
З нами з: 22.03.15
Подякував: 15 раз.
Подякували: 494 раз.
 
Профіль
 
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:24

  _hunter написав:А что случилось? :shock:
Терпіти війну стільки, скільки буде потрібно готові все менше українців: наразі це 48% опитаних. У березні таких було 54%, — КМІС

Выехали викинги 18-24? 🤔


Хантер радіє, коли все більше українців втрачають сили до спротиву. Чому він радіє? 🤔
Hotab
Форумчанин року
 
Повідомлень: 18822
З нами з: 15.02.09
Подякував: 404 раз.
Подякували: 2604 раз.
 
Профіль
 
6
8
5
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:25

  _hunter написав:А что случилось? :shock:
Терпіти війну стільки, скільки буде потрібно готові все менше українців: наразі це 48% опитаних. У березні таких було 54%, — КМІС

Выехали викинги 18-24? 🤔

дальше ты уже не читал ? )
Также 57% респондентов считают категорически неприемлемым передать под контроль России всю Донецкую область в обмен на гарантии безопасности.
pesikot
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 13978
З нами з: 31.08.09
Подякував: 550 раз.
Подякували: 1261 раз.
 
Профіль
 
2
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:33


"Их разговоры шокируют", але не потужників. Ті попри все, свято вірять , що здобути перемогу можна саме з такою владою. Головне — подовше воювати, ще рік, два, до 2030… Головне, щоб території вистачило і мобресурсу, а там станеться чудо.
Оптимісти чи...?
Schmit
 
Повідомлень: 5536
З нами з: 08.09.09
Подякував: 83 раз.
Подякували: 277 раз.
 
Профіль
 
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:39

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

І знов українське зерно в Ізраїлі. Покинуло води без розвантаження.
https://www.mako.co.il/news-money/2026_ ... iHS840TkBg
Summary of the Mako article (published April 30, 2026):
Headline
“The sanctions threat worked: The wheat importer postponed the unloading of the Russian ship” (Exclusive report).
What happened
An Israeli wheat importing company called Tzanzifur (צנציפר) decided to postpone (effectively cancel for Israel) the unloading of a Russian ship named Panormitis carrying ~6,000 tons of fodder wheat at Haifa port. The ship left Israeli waters without anchoring/unloading, and the supplier now has to find an alternative destination.
Why it happened
• The decision came after Ukraine strongly protested the import, claiming the wheat was stolen from Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine (specifically loaded in Berdyansk, a port under Russian control, then transferred in Kavkaz, Russia).
• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly condemned the purchase as illegal (both under international law and Israeli law) and announced that Ukraine is preparing a package of sanctions against those involved in Israel, while coordinating with European partners.
• Israeli importers feared EU sanctions if they proceeded with the deal.
• The CEO of Tzanzifur and chairman of the Grain Importers Association, Itai Ron, complained that the Israeli government (particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) provided no guidance or support despite repeated requests. He described the issue as purely diplomatic rather than commercial, noting the small volume compared to Russia’s total wheat exports (40–50 million tons annually).
Background and context
This is part of a broader diplomatic crisis between Israel and Ukraine over wheat imports from Russia during the ongoing war. Ukraine views buying wheat originating from occupied areas as receiving stolen property and has been pressuring Israel diplomatically and through sanctions threats.
The article highlights the difficult position of Israeli importers: they have longstanding commercial ties with Russian suppliers, but they now face significant legal/diplomatic risks without clear instructions from the state.
Tone
The piece is largely factual and reports the importers’ frustration with the lack of government direction, while presenting Ukraine’s accusations and threats.

Hotab
Форумчанин року
 
Повідомлень: 18822
З нами з: 15.02.09
Подякував: 404 раз.
Подякували: 2604 раз.
 
Профіль
 
6
8
5
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:41

  Hotab написав:
  _hunter написав:А что случилось? :shock:
Терпіти війну стільки, скільки буде потрібно готові все менше українців: наразі це 48% опитаних. У березні таких було 54%, — КМІС

Выехали викинги 18-24? 🤔


Хантер радіє, коли все більше українців втрачають сили до спротиву. Чому він радіє? 🤔

Хантер искренне удивляется: все предыдущие года умудрялись держать (рисовать?) на каких-то запредельных 60-70%. А тут за какой-то месяц - 6% убыли...
_hunter
 
Повідомлень: 11979
З нами з: 22.03.15
Подякував: 15 раз.
Подякували: 494 раз.
 
Профіль
 
2
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:47

  pesikot написав:
  _hunter написав:А что случилось? :shock:
Терпіти війну стільки, скільки буде потрібно готові все менше українців: наразі це 48% опитаних. У березні таких було 54%, — КМІС

Выехали викинги 18-24? 🤔

дальше ты уже не читал ? )
Также 57% респондентов считают категорически неприемлемым передать под контроль России всю Донецкую область в обмен на гарантии безопасности.

дальше он(викинг :mrgreen: ) после пары халявных бокалов "в газету рыбу завернул" и пошел баиньки...
Прохожий
 
Повідомлень: 14426
З нами з: 05.06.13
Подякував: 939 раз.
Подякували: 1465 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 18:55

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  _hunter написав:искренне удивляется: все предыдущие года умудрялись держать (рисовать?) на каких-то запредельных 60-70%. А тут за какой-то месяц - 6% убыли...

опитування досить реально відображають ситуацію, особливо серед мого оточення. З приходом Трампа ситуація різько погіршилась, бо одне діло "терпіти рік до перемоги" і зовсім інше "терпіти невідомо скільки до поразки"
Дюрі-бачі
Аватар користувача
 
Повідомлень: 6118
З нами з: 29.07.22
Подякував: 950 раз.
Подякували: 654 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
Повідомлення Додано: Чет 30 кві, 2026 19:11

Re: Напад росії і білорусі на Україну

  Hotab написав:«Зубну емаль двічі на день не здираю»

муха мудрэць
Прохожий
 
Повідомлень: 14426
З нами з: 05.06.13
Подякував: 939 раз.
Подякували: 1465 раз.
 
Профіль
 
1
1
  #<1 ... 17585175861758717588>
Форум:
+ Додати
    тему
Відповісти
на тему
Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 2 гостей
Модератори: Faceless, Ірина_, Модератор

Схожі теми
Теми
 Відповіді Перегляди Останнє
Сценарій завершення війни кремлівської росії проти України
buratinyo » Пон 30 бер, 2026 21:42
0 7798
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Пон 30 бер, 2026 21:42
buratinyo
Напад США та Ізраїлю на Іран
won » Нед 22 бер, 2026 08:49
0 9511
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Нед 22 бер, 2026 08:49
won
Що чекає Україну, якщо війна не закінчиться в 2025 році 1, 2, 3, 4
Ірина_ » П'ят 23 лют, 2024 14:53
36 284965
Переглянути останнє повідомлення
Чет 29 січ, 2026 09:53
Letusrock

Видалити встановлені форумом файли cookie
Зараз обговорюється
Ринок ОВДП (11400)
30.04.2026 20:59
Sense Bank (15884)
30.04.2026 19:41
Все материалы
Топ
відповідей
Топ
користувачів
реклама
Реклама

Форуми Finance.ua


Finance.ua


При використанні матеріалів даної сторінки посилання на FINANCE.UA обов'язкове,
для інтернет-видань - гіперпосилання, не закрите для індексації пошуковими системами.
Copyright © 2000-2011 Файненс.ЮА. Конфіденційність.
Powered by phpBB.