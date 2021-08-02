Вартість будівельних матеріалів, ремонт

RSS
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 січ, 2024 10:05

Cтосовно впливу формальдегіду з меблів на здоров,я мешканців.
Астма, причому масова. Ця зараза пожиттєва, не лікується.
Потім - можлива онкологія.
Рекомендую почитати свіжі оглядові статті американських авторів.

J. Lam, E. Koustas, P. Sutton, A. M. Padulaet et al. / Exposure to formaldehyde and asthma outcomes: A systematic review, meta-analysis, and economic assessment // PLoS One, 2021, Vol.16 (3), article e0248258
https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0248258

48) A.R. Atwater, A.J. Petty, B. Liu, M.D. Pratt et al. / Contact dermatitis associated with preservatives: Retrospective analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group data, 1994 through 2016 // J. Am. Acad. Derm, 2021, Vol.84 (4), pp. 965-976
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaad.2020.07.059
Frant
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 січ, 2024 13:56

Re: Коли розпочнеться обвал нереальних цін на житло у Києві?

Был в эпике, посмотрел цены. Есть позиции с подорожанием в 30%, но это исключение. Скорее всего остатки, либо непопулярные позиции на которые эпицентр до войны накидывал х 3. В целом подорожание от 50% до 150%.

Плитка. Брал по 850 сейчас 1700грн. Видел позиции +30%, но это, скорее всего, остатки со склада. Теперь по цене Испании продаётся Польша. Количество позиций уменьшилось приблизительно в 3 раза.

Краска. Украина производитель Колорит. Цена 2800-3000 грн за 9л. Последний раз до войны покупалась по цене около 1300-1500 грн.

Эконом сегмент розеток и выключателей производителя viko panasonic прибавил порядка 100%. Были по 50-60 грн стали 100-120 грн/шт.

Силиконы и герметики прибавили не сильно. Думаю пропорционально курсу, но они активно дорожали до войны.
1
Повідомлення Додано: П'ят 26 січ, 2024 16:12

Порівняв рахунки по електриці з ремонту в 2021-му - практично всі позиції зробили х2 в гривні. Причому в Польщі ціна в доларі відсотків на 25-30 менша, ніж поточна у нас. Висновок - не так вплинула інфляція долара, як наші проблеми обумовлені війною.
gonchik74
