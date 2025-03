Finance.ua: Скільки коштує базовий продуктовий набір в...

Indices Difference InfoCost of Living in Poland is 61.2% higher than in Ukraine (without rent)Cost of Living Including Rent in Poland is 72.1% higher than in UkraineRent Prices in Poland are 116.7% higher than in UkraineRestaurant Prices in Poland are 75.9% higher than in UkraineGroceries Prices in Poland are 41.6% higher than in UkraineLocal Purchasing Power in Poland is 98.2% higher than in Ukraine