Although intelligence is an integrative function of the human brain, full scale IQ and, especially, verbal IQ are closer associated with the left hemisphere functions, whereas performance IQ — with the right hemisphere ones. According to the data obtained a possible cerebral basis of full scale IQ and verbal IQ deterioration as well as WISC performance/verbal discrepancies with verbal decrements in the prenatally irradiated children is dysfunction of the left frontal, temporal and parietal lobes. This dysfunction apparently involves the cortico-limbic system, prefrontal cortex (frontal associative area), the secondary cortical receptor fields (temporal associative area), and the tertiary parietal associative area at the left, dominating, hemisphere [56, 57].
Вот интересно, здесь все знают, что такое WISC (Шкала интеллекта Векслера для детей, индивидуальный тест для оценки умственных способностей детей и подростков в возрасте от 6 до 16 лет)? А что имеется ввиду под "the prenatally irradiated childrenhe"? Кто-то сумеет объяснить? Кем и зачем они облучены? И кому-то важно, какие части мозга задевает "эта дисфункция"?
"что имеется ввиду под "the prenatally irradiated childrenhe"? Кто-то сумеет объяснить? Кем и зачем они облучены?"
Сама назва статті "Intelligence and Brain Damage in Children Acutely Irradiated in Utero As a Result of the Chernobyl Accident" ні до яких висновків не привела? Ну а за шкалу Векслера не знати в темі за психологію...?
1. Ссылку не открывал, т.к. отрывок не заинтересовал. Спасибо, что привели название статьи. 2. Можно знать о шкале Векслера и не знать сокращение WISC. 3. Прожил уже почти 75 лет без знания шкалы Векслера и постараюсь быстрее забыть, чтобы не забивать голову лишним. Не приходилось использовать ни для себя, ни детям, ни внукам. Надо будет, поинтересуюсь.