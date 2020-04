Кабмін пропонує організувати зняття грошей з карток у...

4.1.9 Cash back

Cash back is a function that allows customers to withdraw cash from the cash register during a

transaction. This action is possible with a credit- or debit card and always requires a transaction.

Only withdrawing cash is not possible with the cash back-function.

Press the MENU icon and select CASH BACK

PAYMENT AMOUNT: Type the sum of the transaction and press Enter.

CASH BACK AMOUNT: Type the sum of the cash withdraw and press Enter.



The terminal prints out receipts, which display separately the payment and cash back amounts.

Always check the customer’s ID during a cash back transaction