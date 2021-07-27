Fuelfinance replaces the current workflow with excel spreadsheets + financial managers with our real time cloud based, Google Sheets powered solution, under the supervision of our trained consultants. Think of an ERP system at a fraction of the cost and short setup time.
After almost 3 years our team has grown to 30 colleagues and managed to whip things into shape for more than 150 projects. Among our clients are SAGA,Underwood, MacPaw, Zhilyova, Petcube, Ksenia Schnaider and many other great companies.
Our disrupting mission - We make you fall in love with finance!
More info:
Requirements
- Bachelor degree in Finance (Economics)
- 1+ year of experience at the position of financial analyst
- Understanding the principles of accounting and management reporting
- Experience in financial planning and budgeting
- Upper-intermediate level of English
- Confident user of Google Sheets (Excel)
We are pleased to tell you about our corporate culture :
We help each other - you can count on every person!
Constant professional development. We grow together: each person has a superpower that he/she shares with the whole team through internal lectures and workshops (for example, our latest workshops were on programming for financial analysis, chatbots and 1C)
We also have external learning possibilities: once in several months we have short courses exclusively for the team from guest experts
We read a minimum of 1 book per month together and then discuss it (business or nonfiction)
Each person gets regular 1to1 feedback from his/her manager on the results of the projects and professional growth (according to individual development roadmap)
We have brainstorming sessions where each person can pitch his/her ideas on how to improve our services, or even add some new ones
We have a lot of fun together too! Marathons, board games, watch and discuss TEDx, or explore nature outside the city, etc.
Key Responsibilities:
- Analyze financial information to forecast economic conditions, for further use in investment decisions, calculation of future income and expenses;
- Conduct financial research of the market of relevant goods or services (depending on the specifics of the client company)
- Collect and analyze information necessary for further preparation of financial statements for client companies and calculation of financial performance of their activities;
- Compile financial models;
- Maintain financial statements for client companies;
- Participate in forecasting and monitoring the budget of companies;
- Provide various types of analyzes and reports upon request;
- Track current trends and developments in various segments of the economy, finance, securities market;
If you find a match in your desires and goals with ours, send a CV and a motivation letter! jane@fuelfinance.me