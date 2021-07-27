Форуми / Ринок праці: резюме,

вакансії та освіта / Вакансії / Financial Analyst Financial Analyst + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Вакансії фінансових спеціальностей: бухгалтер, економіст, фінансист, касир, головний бухгалтер, фінансовий директор. Завжди свіжі вакансії!

Додано: Сер 28 лип, 2021 12:44 Financial Analyst



Fuelfinance replaces the current workflow with excel spreadsheets + financial managers with our real time cloud based, Google Sheets powered solution, under the supervision of our trained consultants. Think of an ERP system at a fraction of the cost and short setup time.

After almost 3 years our team has grown to 30 colleagues and managed to whip things into shape for more than 150 projects. Among our clients are SAGA,Underwood, MacPaw, Zhilyova, Petcube, Ksenia Schnaider and many other great companies.

Our disrupting mission - We make you fall in love with finance!

More info: https://fireupyour.biz/ https://www.instagram.com/fuelfinance/



Requirements

- Bachelor degree in Finance (Economics)

- 1+ year of experience at the position of financial analyst

- Understanding the principles of accounting and management reporting

- Experience in financial planning and budgeting

- Upper-intermediate level of English

- Confident user of Google Sheets (Excel)





We are pleased to tell you about our corporate culture :

We help each other - you can count on every person!

Constant professional development. We grow together: each person has a superpower that he/she shares with the whole team through internal lectures and workshops (for example, our latest workshops were on programming for financial analysis, chatbots and 1C)

We also have external learning possibilities: once in several months we have short courses exclusively for the team from guest experts

We read a minimum of 1 book per month together and then discuss it (business or nonfiction)

Each person gets regular 1to1 feedback from his/her manager on the results of the projects and professional growth (according to individual development roadmap)

We have brainstorming sessions where each person can pitch his/her ideas on how to improve our services, or even add some new ones

We have a lot of fun together too! Marathons, board games, watch and discuss TEDx, or explore nature outside the city, etc.





Key Responsibilities:

- Analyze financial information to forecast economic conditions, for further use in investment decisions, calculation of future income and expenses;

- Conduct financial research of the market of relevant goods or services (depending on the specifics of the client company)

- Collect and analyze information necessary for further preparation of financial statements for client companies and calculation of financial performance of their activities;

- Compile financial models;

- Maintain financial statements for client companies;

- Participate in forecasting and monitoring the budget of companies;

- Provide various types of analyzes and reports upon request;

- Track current trends and developments in various segments of the economy, finance, securities market;





If you find a match in your desires and goals with ours, send a CV and a motivation letter! FuelFinance is looking for a Financial Analyst to come join our team.Fuelfinance replaces the current workflow with excel spreadsheets + financial managers with our real time cloud based, Google Sheets powered solution, under the supervision of our trained consultants. Think of an ERP system at a fraction of the cost and short setup time.After almost 3 years our team has grown to 30 colleagues and managed to whip things into shape for more than 150 projects. Among our clients are SAGA,Underwood, MacPaw, Zhilyova, Petcube, Ksenia Schnaider and many other great companies.Our disrupting mission - We make you fall in love with finance!More info:Requirements- Bachelor degree in Finance (Economics)- 1+ year of experience at the position of financial analyst- Understanding the principles of accounting and management reporting- Experience in financial planning and budgeting- Upper-intermediate level of English- Confident user of Google Sheets (Excel)We are pleased to tell you about our corporate culture :We help each other - you can count on every person!Constant professional development. We grow together: each person has a superpower that he/she shares with the whole team through internal lectures and workshops (for example, our latest workshops were on programming for financial analysis, chatbots and 1C)We also have external learning possibilities: once in several months we have short courses exclusively for the team from guest expertsWe read a minimum of 1 book per month together and then discuss it (business or nonfiction)Each person gets regular 1to1 feedback from his/her manager on the results of the projects and professional growth (according to individual development roadmap)We have brainstorming sessions where each person can pitch his/her ideas on how to improve our services, or even add some new onesWe have a lot of fun together too! Marathons, board games, watch and discuss TEDx, or explore nature outside the city, etc.Key Responsibilities:- Analyze financial information to forecast economic conditions, for further use in investment decisions, calculation of future income and expenses;- Conduct financial research of the market of relevant goods or services (depending on the specifics of the client company)- Collect and analyze information necessary for further preparation of financial statements for client companies and calculation of financial performance of their activities;- Compile financial models;- Maintain financial statements for client companies;- Participate in forecasting and monitoring the budget of companies;- Provide various types of analyzes and reports upon request;- Track current trends and developments in various segments of the economy, finance, securities market;If you find a match in your desires and goals with ours, send a CV and a motivation letter! jane@fuelfinance.me yevheniia2012

Повідомлень: 1 З нами з: 28.07.21 Подякував: 0 раз. Подякували: 0 раз. Профіль ВідповістиЦитата Форум: Оберіть форум ------------------ Найбільш цікаве на форумі - вибір редактора Вибір редакції Найбільш цікаве на форумі Всі опитування від Finance.ua Персональні Фінанси Акційні пропозиції банків та компаній Лайфхаки. Корисні поради Кредити в банках та мікрокредити Банківські депозити Страхування Туризм - подорожі Україною та світом Ринок нерухомості Кредитні та платіжні картки Народні рейтинги: Банки, Страхові Компанії та КУА Обслуговування в українських банках (гарне і погане) Банки Банкрути Обслуговування в українських страхових компаніях (гарне і погане) Розміщення коштів у КУА (довірити чи ні) Персональні інвестиції Рейтинг українських забудовників Валюта Валютний ринок Курси валют у твоєму місті Forex Залучення та розміщення коштів Залучення коштів Розміщення коштів Інше розміщення вільних коштів та активів ПІФи, КІФи, ВІФи та інші Кредитні спілки та інше Банківські метали та Інвестиційні монети Ринок банківських металів Ринок інвестиційних монет Фондовий ринок: цінні папери, індекси, емітенти та інше Міжнародний фондовий ринок Фондовий ринок Основи інвестування Аналітика Галузі та Емітенти Інтернет-трейдинг Казна: бюджет, податки, пенсійний фонд та інше Пенсійна реформа Податки та Оподаткування, Державний бюджет Державний бюджет України Макроекономіка України. Політика та гроші Політика та гроші Все про гроші: інші фінансові ринки та послуги ФінТех та Платіжні системи Ринок банківських послуг Світова економіка Обговорення статей Відео-новини Автомобілі в Україні та світі Галузі економіки Нумізматика та Боністика Фінансові афери та кримінал Інше/Різне/Цікаве Ф'ючерси та Опціони Аудит та бухгалтерський облік Тлумачення економічних термінів (народне) Купюри країн Світу (обговорюємо та застерігаємо) Форуми Дяді Саші та інших авторів Підсумки: енергетика Підсумки: світовий фондовий ринок Підсумки: валюта Підсумки: прогнози Персональні теми форумчан Обираємо новобудови у передмісті Києва Теревеньки на фінансовій кухні - Олександр Охріменко Страсті по Сахаліну Ринок праці: резюме, вакансії та освіта Вакансії Резюме Де і Як шукати роботу? Експертна думка Інші питання про роботу Трудові правовідносини Освіта в Україні та світі Портал Finance.UA: підтримка, події, новини Підтримка і супровід (SUPPORT) Конкурси на Finance.UA Новини Finance.UA Інтернет-маркетинг в банківському секторі HOME.FINANCE.UA - домашня бухгалтерія Як користуватися сайтом Відеоінтерв`ю Подкасти Архіви Архіви Народні рейтинги Архіви Валютний ринок Архіви Депозити Архіви Банківські метали Архіви Фондовий ринок Архіви все про гроші Архіви інше Новини нафтогазу, значення та акценти Пізня вечеря з Фунтиком Будівельник завжди правий Підсумки: Відео Макропосиденьки в alyakа Експертна думка + Додати

тему Відповісти

на тему Усі повідомлення 1 день 7 днів 2 тижні 1 місяць 3 місяці 6 місяців 1 рік за зростанням за спаданням

Модератори: Модератор Зараз переглядають цей форум: Немає зареєстрованих користувачів і 3 гостейМодератори: Ірина_