pesikot написав:Де план Трампа, де орігінал ? Не трактуванню виданнь, а сам план Трампу ?
Если верить агенству текст без редакционных изменений.
LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Reuters has seen the text of a set of proposals on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine that were given to the U.S. side on Wednesday by Ukrainian and European officials at talks in London. The text of the document is published in full with no changes.
OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE Russia-Ukraine Deal Framework Ceasefire: - Commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea. - Both sides immediately enter into negotiations on technical implementation with the participation of the US and European countries. This is in parallel to preparation of the agenda and modalities for a full peace deal. -Ceasefire monitoring, led by the US and supported by third countries. -Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners. Security guarantees for Ukraine: -Ukraine receives robust security guarantees including from the US (Article 5-like agreement), while there is no consensus among Allies on NATO membership. -No restrictions on the Ukrainian Defense Forces. -The guarantor states will be an ad hoc group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, weapons and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine. -Ukraine pursues accession to the EU. Territory: -Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire. -Territorial negotiations start from the basis of the line of control. -Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US involvement, and also the Kakhovka Dam -Ukraine enjoys unhindered passages on the Dnieper River and control of the KinburnSpit. Economics: -US and Ukraine implement economic cooperation/minerals agreement. -Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine. -US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be subject to gradual easing after a sustainable peace is achieved and subject to resumption in the event of a breach of the peace agreement (snapback).
pesikot написав:Де план Трампа, де орігінал ? Не трактуванню виданнь, а сам план Трампу ?
Если верить агенству текст без редакционных изменений.
LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Reuters has seen the text of a set of proposals on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine that were given to the U.S. side on Wednesday by Ukrainian and European officials at talks in London. The text of the document is published in full with no changes.
OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE Russia-Ukraine Deal Framework Ceasefire: - Commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea. - Both sides immediately enter into negotiations on technical implementation with the participation of the US and European countries. This is in parallel to preparation of the agenda and modalities for a full peace deal. -Ceasefire monitoring, led by the US and supported by third countries. -Russia must unconditionally return all deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children. Exchange of all prisoners of war (the principle of "all for all"). Russia must release all civilian prisoners. Security guarantees for Ukraine: -Ukraine receives robust security guarantees including from the US (Article 5-like agreement), while there is no consensus among Allies on NATO membership. -No restrictions on the Ukrainian Defense Forces. -The guarantor states will be an ad hoc group of European countries and willing non-European countries. No restrictions on the presence, weapons and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine. -Ukraine pursues accession to the EU. Territory: -Territorial issues will be discussed and resolved after a full and unconditional ceasefire. -Territorial negotiations start from the basis of the line of control. -Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with US involvement, and also the Kakhovka Dam -Ukraine enjoys unhindered passages on the Dnieper River and control of the KinburnSpit. Economics: -US and Ukraine implement economic cooperation/minerals agreement. -Ukraine will be fully reconstructed and compensated financially, including through Russian sovereign assets that will remain frozen until Russia compensates damage to Ukraine. -US sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 may be subject to gradual easing after a sustainable peace is achieved and subject to resumption in the event of a breach of the peace agreement (snapback).
anduzenko написав:Работящие пацаны из Бангладеша согласны работать буквально за тарелку каши (ну и бесплатный вайфай). Но есть маленький нюанс - их надо завезти много, а через 20 лет по естественным причинам их станет ещё больше.
залишається надія що вони не захочуть жити в такому Сомалі де ще й холодно і повтікають у ЄС
ти був колись в Сомалі? так чого дурню верзеш? з'їздь на екскурсію - одним дурнем стане менше...
stm написав:Тут було що Конституція на паузі, ТЦК людолови... А тут Успіх, у тихому провулку без свідків, дружелюбна людина, без освіти, на яку можна наїхати і ніх не буде
Мушу визнати, що було справді так: 1. Тричі спілкування було фактично "дружелюбне"!(правда, перший раз були трохи на вигляд з "наглими/блатними" обличчями) 2. Кожного разу - молоді!(біля 30р. на вигляд) 3. Другий і третій раз(сьогодні) - реально "без свідків"(як то кажуть, бери та пакуй!)😁 4. При другому спілкуванні(коли з простої/легкової автівки вискочив військовий, а за ним і поліціянт), то взагалі, військовий приклав руку до своєї голови і сказав: "я такий-то, такий-то, з такого-то тцк! Перевіряємо військово-облікові документи..." 5. Спілкування складає завжди менше хвилини і в кінці завжди кажуть: "гарного дня!"
запам'ятай одне і цим далі користуйся: 99% з тих звичайних громадян і уєбанів що тобі щось "ліве" про війну кажуть - не воювали стільки, скільки ти воював і навіть не збираються. тому всі вони вже давно пішли нахєр, їх додатково посилати не потрібно )) ти лиш чемно їм кажи, що не варто чіпати ветерана.
Люди, обізнані з відносинами Києва зі США, охарактеризували взаємодію Єрмака з обома адміністраціями як напружену і складну. Вони сказали, що Єрмак, майже через шість років після того, як став найближчим помічником Зеленського, все ще намагається орієнтуватися в коридорах влади у Вашингтоні. "Він вважав, наприклад, що угода про критично важливі мінерали була настільки важливою для Трампа, що в обмін на неї Україна отримає гарантії безпеки", – сказав другий інсайдер, знайомий з візитом. Ця людина назвала таку думку "абсурдною".
У приватних розмовах з однодумцями Єрмак звинувачував чиновників адміністрації Трампа в тому, що вони є російськими агентами, за словами джерела, знайомого з візитом. Зокрема йдеться про посланця Трампа на Близькому Сході Стіва Віткоффа, який чотири рази зустрічався з Путіним. Особи, обізнані з відносинами між США та Україною, а також прихильники Києва у Вашингтоні побоюються, що напруженість, спричинена діями Єрмака, може швидко поширитися і підірвати позиції України у відносинах з найважливішим партнером.
які гарні у нас "пєрєгаворщікі" )) прямо "уровєнь форума" - звинуватити опонента в зрадойобстві передусім ))