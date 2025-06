Bretton Woods—Why the dollar?Agreement of the International Monetary Fund (22 July 1944)Joint Statement by Experts on the Establishment of an International Monetary Fund 1 (April 1944)But the dollar was not meant to become the world currency at Bretton Woods. Earlier documents explored ideas of international currencies but never mentioned the dollar. They prominently included the ideas of U.K. delegation chairman at Bretton Woods, John Maynard Keynes, on bancor and of U.S. treasury official and main architect of Bretton Woods Harry, Dexter White, on unitas. The Joint Statement (J.S.) between the U.S. and the U.K., a compromise between their respective proposals, was released on April 21, 1944. This statement laid the groundwork for an agreement on the IMF and introduced the concept of "gold convertible exchange," later modified to "gold convertible currency" in the working documents at Bretton WoodsIt would appear the dollar became the central currency at Bretton Woods by accident. In a meeting of Commission 1 [dealing with the International Monetary Fund] on 13 July 1944, Ardeshir Darabshaw Shroff with the Indian delegation raised the following question to White, Commission Chairman:* “I think it is high time that the USA delegation give us a definition of gold and gold convertible exchange.” Edward Bernstein of the U.S. delegation replied: “Mr Chairman, it might be possible to give a definition of gold convertible exchange which would be satisfactory to everyone here, but it would involve a long discussion. […] There are a number of other currencies, which can be used to purchase dollars without restriction, and these dollars in turn can be used to purchase gold. The definition of gold convertible currency might include such currencies, but the practical importance of holdings of the countries represented here is so small that it has been felt it would be easier for this purpose to regard the United States dollar as what was intended when we speak of gold convertible exchange.” A special committee was then tasked with rewriting the definition in the draft documents. It was a clarification question that led to enshrine the role of the dollar at Bretton Woods.