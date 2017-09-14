Схоже Трамп у своїх повторах "якби президентом був я, війни б не було" через свій склерозо-маразм забуває, що до початку свого першого президентства (2017-2021) війна йшла вже понад 2,5 роки. До того ж він, у своїх спробах продавити відмову України від своїх територій на користь московії, не дотримується навіть американських законів.
27 квітня 2025
...
Український президент Володимир Зеленський 22 квітня вчергове наголосив , що Україна не погодиться визнати юридично окупацію Криму, і що це суперечило б Конституції України.
Президент США Дональд Трамп назвав цю заяву «дуже шкідливою для мирних переговорів із Росією».
А ось що говориться в американських законах:
Crimea Declaration
PRESS STATEMENT
MICHAEL R. POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE
WASHINGTON, DC
JULY 25, 2018
As we did in the Welles Declaration in 1940, the United States reaffirms as policy its refusal to recognize the Kremlin’s claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force in contravention of international law. In concert with allies, partners, and the international community, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.
The United States calls on Russia to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea.
IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES
March 13, 2019
Received; read twice and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations
AN ACT
To prohibit United States Government recognition of the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, and for other purposes.
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.
This Act may be cited as the “Crimea Annexation Non-recognition Act”.
SEC. 2. PROHIBITION AGAINST UNITED STATES RECOGNITION OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION’S CLAIM OF SOVEREIGNTY OVER CRIMEA.
(a) Statement Of Policy.—It is the policy of the United States not to recognize the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters.
(b) Prohibition.—In accordance with subsection (a), no Federal department or agency may take any action or extend any assistance that implies recognition of the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over Crimea, its airspace, or its territorial waters.
(c) Waiver.—The President may waive the prohibition in subsection (b) on a case-by-case basis if the President determines that it is vital to the national security interests of the United States to do so.
Passed the House of Representatives March 12, 2019.
H.R.3364
One Hundred Fifteenth Congress
of the
United States of America
AT THE FIRST SESSION
Begun and held at the City of Washington on Tuesday,
the third day of January, two thousand and seventeen
An Act
To provide congressional review and to counter aggression by the
Governments of Iran, the Russian Federation, and North Korea, and for
other purposes.
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the
United States of America in Congress assembled,
SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE; TABLE OF CONTENTS.
(a) Short Title.--This Act may be cited as the ``Countering
America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act''.
........
SEC. 257. UKRANIAN ENERGY SECURITY.
(a) Statement of Policy.--It is the policy of the United States--
(1) to support the Government of Ukraine in restoring its
sovereign and territorial integrity;
(2) to condemn and oppose all of the destabilizing efforts by
the Government of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in violation of
its obligations and international commitments;
(3) to never recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea by the
Government of the Russian Federation or the separation of any
portion of Ukrainian territory through the use of military force;
(4) to deter the Government of the Russian Federation from
further destabilizing and invading Ukraine and other independent
countries in Central and Eastern Europe and the Caucuses;
..........
SEC. 333. REGULATORY AUTHORITY.
(a) In General.--The President shall, not later than 180 days after
the date of the enactment of this Act, promulgate regulations as
necessary for the implementation of this title and the amendments made
by this title.
(b) Notification to Congress.--Not fewer than 10 days before the
promulgation of a regulation under subsection (a), the President shall
notify and provide to the appropriate congressional committees the
proposed regulation, specifying the provisions of this title or the
amendments made by this title that the regulation is implementing.
.........
Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Vice President of the United States and
President of the Senate.
The President shall, not later than 180 days after
the date of the enactment of this Act, promulgate regulations as
necessary for the implementation of this title and the amendments made
by this title.
Но Трамп цього так і не зробив. Зате зараз він готовий всупереч американським законам дарувати українські землі московитам