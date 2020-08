Bentley представив найшвидший в світі кросовер (фото, відео)

Додано: Пон 31 сер, 2020 18:45

telesystem444

Речь идет о серийном автомобиле.



"On the road, the Jeep Trackhawk can top out at 180 mph thanks to its 710-hp, 6.2-liter V8 engine and certified by both the FIA and the Russian Automobile Federation.



It’s one of the fastest production SUVs ever to be built, and it’s only defeated by the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus, which can achieve a top speed of around 190 mph."