Возможность покупать акции на NYSE в Украине

For the reasons given in this Notice, the Authority hereby imposes on IBUK a

financial penalty of £1,049,412

...

Client A bought CFDs equivalent to approximately 1.3 million shares in Stock X on

two consecutive days in November 2014. Three days later a positive RNS

announcement was published, after the market closed that day, which resulted in

the share price of Stock X closing nearly 6% higher on the next trading day.

Client A closed the position on the day of the share price increase, realising a

profit of over £440,000.