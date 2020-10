Україна відстає від світу: мінімальна зарплата слабо...

There are a number of different payroll deductions that can be deducted from an employee's paycheck each pay period. These range from FICA taxes, contributions to a retirement or 401(k) plan, child support payments, insurance premiums, and uniform deductions. Some of these payroll deductions are mandatory… meaning that an employer is legally obligated to withhold this money from an employee's payroll check based on Federal and State laws. Other deductions are voluntary… meaning that these are optional and an employee must agree to have these deductions withheld from their paycheck. Most voluntary payroll deductions are withheld to pay for certain employee related benefits that an employer offers like health insurance and short term disability plans. Employers can also offer and pay for various certifications and tests that may be career related, and request reimbursement via a payroll deduction if the employee quits prematurely. These instances would require a written authorization before the deduction can be made. When employers require employees to pay or reimburse the employer for items that benefit or convenience the employer (uniforms, tools), the deduction cannot reduce the employee’s earnings below minimum wage or overtime compensation. However, these deductions can be prorated over a period of paydays.



Mandatory Payroll Tax Deductions



Some mandatory payroll tax deductions that employers are required by law to withhold from an employee's paycheck include:

Federal income tax withholding

Social Security & Medicare taxes – also known as FICA taxes

State income tax withholding

Local tax withholdings such as city or county taxes, state disability or unemployment insurance

Court ordered child support payments



Voluntary Payroll Deductions

Retirement or 401(k) plan contributions

Health insurance premiums for medical, dental and vision plans

Life insurance premiums

Contributions to a flexible spending account or pre-tax health savings plan